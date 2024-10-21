Too much market uncertainty for Spain IPO, Tendam CEO says

MADRID (Reuters) - Uncertainty in the market for new companies and high interest rates are hindering Spanish fashion retailer Tendam's plans for an initial public offering, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

"It will be difficult for medium-sized companies to go public unless interest rates are lowered and the outcome of the presidential election in the United States becomes clear," Jaume Miquel told a business event.

In June, Tendam postponed its IPO plans to after the summer due to the effects of political turmoil on stock markets. It has said it aims to launch the IPO before February 2025.

