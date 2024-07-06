Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)?

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$40.58 and falling to the lows of US$34.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tri Pointe Homes' current trading price of US$36.06 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tri Pointe Homes’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Tri Pointe Homes?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.3x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.93x, which means if you buy Tri Pointe Homes today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Tri Pointe Homes should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tri Pointe Homes’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Tri Pointe Homes look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Tri Pointe Homes. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TPH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TPH? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TPH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TPH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tri Pointe Homes you should know about.

