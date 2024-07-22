Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.A)?

While Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.A) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a US$3.7b market cap stock, it seems odd Rush Enterprises is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Rush Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Rush Enterprises Worth?

Great news for investors – Rush Enterprises is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Rush Enterprises’s ratio of 11.32x is below its peer average of 17.2x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. However, given that Rush Enterprises’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Rush Enterprises generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -20% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Rush Enterprises. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RUSH.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RUSH.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RUSH.A for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Rush Enterprises and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Rush Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

