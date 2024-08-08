Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE)?

While Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Likewise Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Likewise Group?

Likewise Group is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Likewise Group’s ratio of 56.68x is above its peer average of 11.96x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Retail Distributors industry. In addition to this, it seems like Likewise Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Likewise Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Likewise Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LIKE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe LIKE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LIKE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LIKE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Likewise Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Likewise Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

