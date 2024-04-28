Tony Robbins: 9 Things Your Financial Advisor Isn’t Telling You
Money isn’t just numbers — it’s peace of mind. In a recent YouTube video, Tony Robbins explains financial freedom in his book “Unshakable.” Along with co-author Peter Mallick, they expose hidden truths advisors overlook.
9 Things Your Financial Advisor Might Be Keeping From You
Here are nine things your financial advisor probably isn’t telling you, according to Tony Robbins:
Index Funds: Investing in index funds seems like an easy and fast route to market returns. However, the reality is different. Fees often result in lower returns for investors and can cause a lag in market performance.
The Reality of Mutual Fund Returns: Robbins highlighted a 30-year study that indicated a stark gap. While the S&P 500 earned a solid 10.28%, the average investor gained only 3.66%. Fees play a major role in eroding financial futures.
The Reality of Fees: Even small fees compound over time, drastically cutting your returns. Advisors suggest keeping fees under 1% since anything higher can severely erode your wealth. A mere 1% fee difference leads to substantial losses in the long run.
Mutual Fund Performance vs. the Market: Many mutual funds don’t beat the market over ten years. Selecting top funds is like blackjack with bad odds.
Transparency in Fee Structures: Mutual fund costs extend beyond the expense ratio. Taxes, cash drag, and trading fees impact returns considerably.
The Reality of Hedge Funds: Hedge funds have hefty fees and uncertain results. To add, many hedge funds are unsuitable for most investors because they underperform market benchmarks.
Why Tax Efficiency Matters: Taxes diminish investment gains, especially without tax-efficient strategies. Minimizing tax liabilities maximizes long-term profits, which is crucial to your financial growth.
The Importance of Educating Investors: Investors often overlook fees’ impact on their investments. Being educated about fees, taxes, and other critical factors empowers investors to make informed decisions about their financial future.
The Path to Financial Freedom: Real financial freedom is simplicity and low-cost, tax-savvy plans. Transparency, minimal fees, long-term goals–these let you weather rough markets calmly and lead to sustainable financial growth.
