Tony Robbins: 5 Step Plan To Turn Your Business Idea into Millions

You never know what your business idea could turn until you try it out. Tony Robbins recently had a guest ask about how to turn an idea into millions, and he provided the steps she could take to achieve her goals.

We will look at the five-step plan that Tony Robbins shared to turn a business idea into millions of dollars.

Step 1: Find The Desire to Serve

Robbins believes that if you have the desire to serve, you’ll be successful in business. When you focus on serving your audience, you’ll help them reach their goals, which will, in turn, allow you to grow your business.

Robbins wants your disappointment at your current point to motivate you to keep working on your business and push forward by finding as many people as possible to serve.

Step 2: Start Small

The goal is to start small so that you can serve an audience and work on building your way up. You want to find one client in the first month, then five in the next month, and then keep on going on that path. Every business has to start somewhere, and you want to do your best to get those first few clients so you’re officially on the right path.

Step 3: Let Your “Why” Guide You

You want to have a reason for why you’re running a business, and if you have a deeper purpose, you’ll be able to stay motivated during the challenging period at the beginning.

Robbins stresses the importance of consistency and continuously showing up for your target market. When you find your reason for doing this, it will be easier to stay determined when you’re first starting out and struggling to get noticed.

Step 4: Set Realistic Goals

Once you start with a small goal, you want to keep on moving up by setting realistic targets for yourself. Instead of trying to get thousands of clients, focus on getting a few so that you can be in business. You want to grow your business at the right level so you don’t get too far ahead of yourself. You can turn a business idea into millions one day by consistently finding clients and growing your client base.

Step 5: Choose The Right Niche

You want to find the right audience to serve so that you know which clients you want to seek out. In this person’s case, she already knew the target market she wanted to serve, which was a step in the right direction. Knowing your audience will make it easier to serve them and grow your business idea into millions.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tony Robbins: 5 Step Plan To Turn Your Business Idea into Millions