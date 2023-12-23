Martin Connor, the CFO of Toll Brothers Inc, executed a sale of 12,892 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $102.21 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,317,892.32.

Toll Brothers Inc is a luxury homebuilding company based in the United States. The company designs, builds, and markets single-family detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. It also caters to urban living through the development of high-rise, mid-rise, and mixed-use properties. Additionally, Toll Brothers operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 116,550 shares of Toll Brothers Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Toll Brothers Inc shows a pattern of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Toll Brothers Inc were trading at $102.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.36, which is below both the industry median of 10.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.35, with a current share price of $102.21 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.92, indicating that Toll Brothers Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Toll Brothers Inc CFO Martin Connor Sells 12,892 Shares

Toll Brothers Inc CFO Martin Connor Sells 12,892 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

