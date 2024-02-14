I told Ovo Energy my bills were low – now it wants £1,500

A man looking at the website logo for energy company Ovo Energy on his phone in front of his gas cooker Photograph: True Images/Alamy

In December I received a distressing letter from Ovo apologising for a significant billing error and revealing that I owed £1,500.

It followed up with an email indicating a drastic increase in my direct debit from £215 to £600 a month. This rise is beyond my means and when I called, the still unmanageable £370 was suggested. I’m genuinely worried and need your help to resolve this.

I have been a loyal SSE, now Ovo customer, for years and during that time have diligently submitted meter readings so as to manage my usage and budget.

In November 2022, I actually contacted it after receiving an unusually low bill given energy costs were surging. It explained the government assistance scheme was a contributing factor and suggested I email a photo of my gas meter.

I did as it suggested but my bills remained consistently low, hovering about £150 a month. Worried about the potential shortfall in case of colder weather, I maintained my direct debit at £215, assuming I was building up a credit on my account.

This news has caught me off-guard. I simply don’t have £1,500 to cover this unexpected expense. I’m so worried we’re not using our heating and trying to cut the amount of power we consume.

KC, Drumoak

Most people would struggle to manage the jump in their monthly energy costs proposed here. This situation is particularly galling given you had tried to avoid a nasty surprise of this sort.

Ovo says the outstanding sum is correct but has conceded that it gave you the wrong advice when you made contact. My suspicion is the bills you have been paying were based on estimates rather than the actual meter readings sent.

Ovo said: “We’re very sorry to KC for the delay in resolving her case and have offered a goodwill gesture to apologise.”

Under Ofgem rules, suppliers must work with you to agree on a payment plan you can afford. In this case, Ovo cancelled a third of the debt, and by upping your monthly payments by £40, alongside an energy saving push, you feel confident you can clear the debt and are very relieved.

