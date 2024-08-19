I told my boss that I plan to retire soon — now he’s harassing me. How much retirement notice should you give?

When resigning from a job, the general rule of thumb — and a surefire way to end things on good terms — is to provide your employer with the standard two-week notice.

But if you’re ready for retirement, it can be a little more challenging to pinpoint the right time to let your company know. It’s a bit of a balancing act: telling them too late can tarnish your reputation, while telling them too early could backfire in other ways.

The online world is rife with stories of the backlash some people faced when announcing they were ready to retire.

Let’s say you gave your employer a generous six-month notice — only now you’re facing verbal harassment and an influx of “grunt work.” You may even find yourself in a situation where you're being pushed out of your job ahead of your planned retirement date.

It all comes down to timing. The question is, just how much notice should you give?

The case for giving more retirement notice

According to some resources, three to six months advance retirement notice is considered the standard — although it’d be wise to revisit your company policy before making a final decision.

Between 2024 and 2030, an estimated 30.4 million Americans will turn 65. Although there’s no hard and fast rule stating that you have to retire at that age, it’s a relatively common number — and one where Medicare kicks in, too.

But regardless of your planned retirement age, giving notice well ahead of time can benefit you as much as it can your employer.

For your employer, it gives them time to manage the transition, hire a replacement, and enlist your help in training the new hire. As for yourself, advance notice gives you plenty of time to mentally prepare for leaving the workforce and get your personal finances in order.

Giving ample notice also improves your chances of leaving your job on good terms — which is important in case you end up needing to take on part-time work in retirement.

A 2024 Resume Builder survey of Americans aged 62 to 85 found that 12% were likely to go back to work in the next year.

Given that U.S. adults aged 65 to 74 only have a median retirement savings balance of $200,000, according to the Federal Reserve's latest numbers, it’s easy to see how a need for some additional income might drive that decision.

You may also decide to return to work in some capacity to alleviate boredom, even if you’re financially comfortable. Therefore, giving ample notice — say, six months’ worth — allows you to depart from your employer on excellent terms.

The case for giving less retirement notice

Data from the Society for Human Resource Management found that 26% of U.S. workers aged 50 and older say they’ve been the target of age-related remarks in the workplace in the last six months.

Meanwhile, 11% of HR professionals agreed that older employees are not always treated as fairly as their younger counterparts.

The more time you spend in that limbo period between announcing your retirement and actually retiring, the more you might subject yourself to unkind or unfair treatment from colleagues.

There’s also the risk of being pushed into retirement sooner than you wanted once you’ve made the announcement. If you give your employer two weeks’ notice and are terminated on the spot, you’re out a two-week paycheck.

But if you give six months’ notice and the same thing happens, you’re potentially out a lot more money. This could leave you shy of meeting your retirement savings goal.

According to data from a 24-year study by ProPublica and the Urban Institute, 56% of Americans over the age of 50 who held down stable jobs were fired by their employers — and 13% of that cohort said their job loss was due to “unexpected retirement.”

Another consideration: if you’re not yet eligible for Medicare, leaving the workforce before age 65 could also leave you without employer health insurance for a period of time.

It’s a judgment call

Timing your retirement notice is a tricky matter — and there are multiple factors at play. Before reaching your decision consider:

Your position within your company: If it’s upper-level, you may feel responsible for giving extra notice given your institutional knowledge.

Your relationship with your manager: If it’s a great one, you may feel comfortable giving extra notice.

Your financial situation: If you can afford to retire on the spot, if needed, there’s less risk in announcing your plans ahead of schedule.

Remember, too, that just because you’ve announced your retirement does not mean that you have to tolerate poor workplace treatment.

Consider contacting an employment lawyer or an HR representative if sharing your retirement plans turns you into a victim of workplace harrassment.

