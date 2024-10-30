Today's Market: S&P 500 and Nasdaq slip as Market Awaits Major Tech Earnings

On Wednesday, the stock market was mostly shaky as investors reacted to mixed earnings results announced on Tuesday and awaited forecast releases from significant tech firms. The S&P 500 was down 0.18%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 25 points, or 0.018%. The Nasdaq Composite also dipped by 0.14% after reaching a record high.

Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) disclosed impressive quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue, beating analyst's estimates due to high demand for cloud services; the shares were up by about 5.5%. On the other hand, the semiconductor business encountered problems. Sentiment decreased for AMD (AMD, Financial) as its shares declined by 9.5% after the company reduced its Q4 revenue estimate, and for Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial), shares dropped by 32% due to doubts over its financial reporting after the auditor resigned.

The economic segment showed mixed signals; the U.S. economic growth rate for the third quarter was estimated at an annualized 2.8% compared to a projected 3.1%. Nevertheless, the labor market proved rather robust; according to the latest ADP report for October, private employment growth had reached the highest level observed in the past year.

The elevated market levels at this time have several implications because the U.S. Presidential election is due on November 5. Thus, investors continue to struggle within the challenging global and company environment, while celebrating the great results in the IT industry against the backdrop of varying economic indicators.

