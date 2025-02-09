TMX Group Full Year 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

TMX Group (TSE:X) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$1.46b (up 22% from FY 2023).

Net income: CA$481.5m (up 35% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 33% (up from 30% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: CA$1.74 (up from CA$1.28 in FY 2023).

TSX:X Revenue and Expenses Breakdown February 9th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TMX Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 20%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics segment contributing a total revenue of CA$604.9m (41% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CA$533.5m (62% of total expenses). Explore how X's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.2% decline forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of TMX Group's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

