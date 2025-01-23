January 23, 2025 - Yesterday, On January 22, 2025, TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO)' insiders Patrick Whitesell, Ariel Emanuel and Silver Lake West Holdco acquired substantial TKO stock. Each purchased 350,017 TKO shares at $143.65 per share, showing they have faith the company will do well moving forward.

TKO Stock Hits All-Time-High a Day After Three Substantial Insider Purchases

Source: GuruFocus' TKO Insider

Following the transaction, Patrick Whitesell, who is a 10% owner and influential figure of the company now owns 2,856,834 shares of TKO. Meanwhile, Ariel Emanuel, the CEO of TKO and also owns 10 percent as an individual, increased his stake to 2,923,013 shares in the company. Silver Lake West Holdco, which is also a 10% owner, has now increased its ownership to 2,856,834 shares.

The three insiders purchased a total of about $150.7 million of the shares, showing their deep trust in the company's development to deliver its ambitious plans in sport entertainment and combat sports. Thursday, a day following the insider buying, the TKO stock hits its all-time-high at $150.29.

TKO, the parent company formed through the merger of WWE and UFC, has shown a 23.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years from live events, media rights deals, and sponsorships.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

