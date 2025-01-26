TKer: The stock market has been on a headwind-defying run. Will it continue?

A version of this post first appeared on TKer.co

After hitting a few bumps over the past month, the bull market resumed and stocks hit record highs last week.

This happened despite some notable headwinds intensifying in recent months.

Long-term interest rates, while off their highs, remain above levels we’ve experienced in recent years. This is a headwind for anyone needing to borrow money or refinance debt.

On the short end of the yield curve, expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have been coming down, a hawkish development that has market bears salivating.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, has appreciated significantly against many major foreign currencies. This is a headwind for multinational U.S.-based corporations doing a lot of business in non-U.S. markets.

All of this has been occurring as valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio suggest the stock market is expensive relative to history.

Higher interest rates, fewer Fed rate cuts, a strengthening dollar, and elevated valuation ratios are all things that many market pundits will cite as reasons to be cautious on the stock market.

While it’s fair to argue these developments are indeed challenges, none of it means prices must fall.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gestures as he speaks at a press conference after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) · ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

The bottom line

There are plenty of reasons to explain why the stock market would trend higher despite the challenges. Maybe the market expects the headwinds to be short-lived. Maybe the market expects these headwinds to be offset by other tailwinds. Maybe the market is just being irrational right now and will correct in the near future.

Something I’ve been stressing in recent pieces about interest rates, Fed rate cuts, and the dollar is that none of them will reliably signal where the stock market is headed in the next year.

And importantly, each one is just one of many forces that can affect the outlook for earnings growth — which is the most important driver of stock prices. As I laid out in TKer Stock Market Truth No. 5: News about the economy or policy moves markets to the degree they are expected to impact earnings. Earnings (a.k.a. profits) are why you invest in companies.

Two weeks into Q4 earnings season, most companies are reporting results that are beating expectations. And the outlook for earnings growth continues to be very positive.

Critically, this has been supported by robust profit margins. Companies have been reporting improving profit margins in Q4, and analysts continue to forecast fatter profit margins in the quarters to come.

Corporate executives and industry analysts all seem to agree that business prospects continue to look up.