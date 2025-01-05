TKer: 'How many times will the Fed cut rates?' is not the right question

A version of this story first appeared on TKer.co

One of the biggest questions among market participants is how many times the Federal Reserve will cut rates in 2025. Some have even floated the possibility of a rate hike during the year.

The Fed and its decisions on monetary policy are important. Central bank actions affect the cost and availability of money, which can move the needle on the economy.

But as I’ve been arguing over the past year, the Fed is far less relevant today than it would be during economic crises that demand sudden and significant changes to policy to address problems like surging inflation, plummeting economic activity, and shortages of market liquidity.

The economy, while cooling, continues to grow. And inflation, while slightly above the Fed’s target, is anything but a crisis.

In the wake of arguably hawkish monetary policy news in December, there’s some concern out there that fewer-than-expected rate cuts from the Fed is bearish for stocks.

But for stock market investors, this narrow focus on rate cuts is misguided. How many times the Fed cuts rates is not the right question.

Rather, what matters are the developments in the economy that are causing the Fed to adjust its outlook for monetary policy.

• USD (^GSPC) View Quote Details

In its most recent Summary of Economic Projections released in December, the central bank raised its estimates for GDP growth in 2024 and 2025 while lowering its estimates for the unemployment rate in each of those years. Those projections also came with an upward revision to inflation forecasts and a downward revision to rate cut forecasts.

Maybe the better-than-expected economy is the reason why inflation is slightly above target and rate cut expectations continue to be rolled back. Is that a terrible combination of factors?

The stock market doesn’t seem to think so.

Fewer rate cuts? No problem

Despite a little volatility in recent months, the stock market has been holding up well with the S&P 500 mostly trending higher.

This comes despite what’s arguably been an increasingly hawkish outlook for monetary policy.

"Financial markets have sharply reduced their expectations for US monetary policy easing," Goldman Sachs’ Jan Hatzius observed in a Dec. 23 note to clients. "Fed funds futures now imply 2025 rate cuts totaling less than 40bp, down from 125bp right after the 50bp cut in September."

A popular view is that rate cuts would be bullish for risk assets like stocks. So any developments that lower the odds of a rate cut in the near term would therefore be bearish. All other things being equal, this view makes sense.