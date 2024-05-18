I Work at TJ Maxx: Here Are 6 Insider Secrets You Should Know

QualityHD / Shutterstock.com

For bargain hunters, scoring deals at T.J. Maxx is practically a competitive sport. The discount retailer’s constantly rotating assortment of heavily discounted, brand-name merchandise has minted a cult following of savvy shoppers who live for the thrill of the hunt.

But according to one anonymous T.J. Maxx employee, even the most zealous Maxxinistas could be leaving serious money on the table by overlooking insider policies and pricing loopholes. In an exclusive interview, the seasoned store worker who asked to remain nameless dished on little-known hacks and behind-the-scenes intelligence about markdowns, merchandise and money-saving return policies.



“There are so many opportunities to save even more than most shoppers just don’t know about,” the employee stated. “We’re practically giving away merchandise sometimes, but only to customers who understand when and how to pounce.”

So grab your reusable totes and maximize your T.J. Maxx haul. According to this insider source, these are the top money-saving secrets the retailer doesn’t want you to know.

Ask About Damage Discounts

“If there’s any damage to an item at all, even something minor, customers should 100% ask for an additional discount,” the employee stated. “We’re authorized to give customers a nice percentage off at the register just for asking politely.”

They cited examples of chipped dishware, scuffed furniture, or clothes with a slight defect being eligible for further markdowns if you inquire.

“It’s one of our best-kept secrets for saving even more than most shoppers never take advantage of,” they said. “We’d rather give you the extra discount than have those items collect dust forever.”

Know the Markdown Color Code

To the uninitiated, the cavalcade of randomly stickered price tags at T.J. Maxx can seem like a Jackson Pollock painting of colors and numbers. However, the employee revealed that the stickers denoting markdowns follow a very specific color code you need to know.

“Red stickers mean the item is marked down but could keep getting lower. A yellow sticker means it’s hit the final, lowest price we’ll offer on that product,” they shared. “If you ever see a red and yellow sticker on something, you’re getting the best possible savings.”

Go On Weekday Mornings for the Best Deals

Did you score a great deal? You’re welcome! According to the employee, while new products and markdowns happen any day, the absolute best morning for customers to target is weekday mornings.

“Weekends are crazy busy, so we put out new stuff weekdays,” they said. “And if you have to choose a time, hit us in the late mornings and early afternoons for the freshest deals.”

Don’t Rely On the Website for Real-Time Inventory

“Our website is great for current products, but it doesn’t update as often as you’d think,” the employee shared. “If you want to see everything we have available on any given day, you just have to visit in person. Tons of items never make it online.”

Snag Extra-Big Savings Before Major Holidays

When is the best time of year to go all-in on a big shopping trip? The employee advised right before major holidays.

“Twice a year before Memorial Day and Christmas, we scramble like crazy to clear out merchandise and make room for new seasonal products,” they said. “That’s when you’ll see our most generous markdowns storewide.”

Clearout Inventory Means Even Bigger Bargains

Speaking of clearing out merchandise, the insider revealed certain tricks to maximize savings when T.J. Maxx is trying to liquidate lingering inventory fast.

“You’ll notice whenever we put products directly onto pallets or rolling racks, we’re just trying to get that stuff out the door at any cost,” they said. “Those pieces are going for next to nothing – like 80% off or more in some cases – before we donate what’s left in just a few days. If you see that rack sitting out there, you’re hitting the mother lode!”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Work at TJ Maxx: Here Are 6 Insider Secrets You Should Know