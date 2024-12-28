Tiny Ltd. (CVE:TINY) insiders have significant skin in the game with 38% ownership

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Tiny's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership
-
The top 2 shareholders own 64% of the company
-
Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business
Every investor in Tiny Ltd. (CVE:TINY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 38% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Tiny regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tiny.
View our latest analysis for Tiny
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tiny?
Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.
There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Tiny might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tiny. A. Wilkinson Holdings Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 37% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 27% and 9.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Top Key Executive and Vice Chairman, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Tiny
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Tiny Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$281m, and insiders have CA$106m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tiny. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 37%, of the Tiny stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tiny better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Tiny (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.
If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.