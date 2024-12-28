Tiny Ltd. (CVE:TINY) insiders have significant skin in the game with 38% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Tiny's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 2 shareholders own 64% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Tiny Ltd. (CVE:TINY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 38% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Tiny regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tiny.

View our latest analysis for Tiny

TSXV:TINY Ownership Breakdown December 28th 2024

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tiny?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Tiny might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSXV:TINY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tiny. A. Wilkinson Holdings Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 37% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 27% and 9.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Top Key Executive and Vice Chairman, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Story Continues