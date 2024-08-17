How a tiny Derbyshire village became the UK’s unlikeliest property hotspot

Ashover, Derbyshire, offers traditional village life at the edge of the Peak District - robertharding /Alamy Stock Photo

Any worries that Anna Rice and Alex Hayton might have harboured about fitting into their new community evaporated at the school gates.

They moved from Herne Hill in south east London to Bath during the pandemic. “There are lots of ex-Londoners, including several families who have also moved from Herne Hill,” says Rice. “I’d say about three quarters of our kids’ classes are families who have moved from London. Some grew up here and have come back to raise their families here, but a lot of people have moved because of the pandemic’s remote working legacy.”

While Bath offers sophisticated city living, life in Ashover, an exquisite Derbyshire village just west of the Peak District, is very different.

Village amenities include three pubs and a cake shop. Residents have just enjoyed the highlight of the local social calendar: the Ashover Show on Aug 14 – a traditional spectacle featuring everything from a vintage tractor parade to contests for horses, sheep, dogs and cattle.

These two very different locations have one thing in common. In both Bath and Ashover, house prices are rising sharply, outperforming the average despite very challenging economic conditions. Ashover is one of the prime villages in north east Derbyshire, where prices have risen by 11.2pc in the past 12 months according to the Land Registry. Across England prices are up by 2.2pc.

Click here to view this content.

In Bath and north east Somerset, prices rose by 10pc in the last year. Only two other locations have recorded double-digit price growth in the past year: Cheshire East (10.9pc) and East Cambridgeshire (10.1pc).

What this data tells us is that, even in a cautious market constrained by high interest rates and fears for the future, locations with amenities to attract more affluent buyers and which are commutable to a major city are likely to provide the best options for secure future price growth.

“Ashover really is its own micro-market,” says Sally Botham, of the eponymous estate agency, who has been selling homes in the area for a quarter of a century. She estimates that prices in Ashover and in satellite villages, such as Ashover Hay and Milltown, are some 15pc to 20pc above the rest of the district.

Story continues

Demand comes from a steady stream of families moving from Sheffield or Nottingham, older buyers moving in from the country, and southerners who have holidayed locally and want to make the Peak District their permanent home.

Anna Rice and her husband, Alex Hayton, left London for more green space - John Lawrence

Rice and Hayton, both 40, had been happily settled in London until the pandemic made them rethink their priorities. In 2022 they, their two children – Olivia, seven, and James, four – and their two rescue cats headed down the M4 towards a new life.

“We were looking for a cultural, liberal city with green space on the doorstep and access to restaurants, cinemas and theatres and fast trains to London in case we needed them in the future,” says Rice. “Our house looks out over valleys and fields but the city is a 15- to 20-minute walk down the hill. It has theatres, gig venues, galleries, loads of events, a really eclectic restaurant scene, country pubs and some great bookshops and indie shops.”

As with so many pandemic movers, the opportunity to leave London was made viable because Hayton’s job – he works as an engineering manager for a tech company – is now remote. Rice is a writer and editor for a travel company and is a freelance sustainability consultant.

The couple sold their four-bedroom London house for just over £1.5m which meant they were able to upsize into a five-bedroom 1920s villa in Combe Down. It cost a little more than their Herne Hill house sold for – Bath is certainly not a budget-buying option. A Georgian townhouse in the city centre would cost millions and a three-bedroom terrace £550,000 to £650,000.

“But if you are coming from London it doesn’t seem like that much,” says Jake Brooks, of Hunter French estate agents. “They are going into London maybe two or three days per week and working from home the rest of the time.”

Ashover is another good option for commuters and part-time office workers, who can travel to Chesterfield, eight miles away, to pick up train services to Sheffield (around 15 minutes by train), Nottingham (circa 40 minutes) or even Manchester (just over an hour and a quarter).

Those who can’t afford to pay £550,000 to £750,000 for a terraced house in the village could look at Dronfield, North East Derbyshire’s biggest town, where you can buy a four-bedroom character terrace for around £400,000. Leanne Bingley, of Staves estate agents, says Dronfield is benefitting from its own ripple of buyers out of Sheffield’s city centre.

“The schools are very good and so we get a lot of young families moving out here, second-time buyers who have a flat but need more space,” she says.

Cheshire East is famous for its upmarket footballer mansions. But Andrew Thorpe, of Savills in Wilmslow, says that in reality it is professional buyers flooding out of London and Manchester who drive its property market.

Almost a quarter of his buyers this year have been from London and the South East, specifically young families freed from full-time office duties and with family ties to the North West. “We had a big rush during Covid, then a lull in 2022 and 2023,” says Thorpe. “This year we have had a second wave of people who have perhaps taken a more measured approach to moving.” Other buyers are moving out of central Manchester.

These buyers want a home in one of Cheshire East’s smart towns – places such as Wilmslow, Alderley Edge, Prestbury, as well as Macclesfield. What they don’t want is to bury themselves in the sticks. “The country market has seen the biggest contraction in both prices and sale rates compared to two years ago,” says Thorpe.

Click here to view this content.

Footballers only really come into the picture during transfer windows – and when they buy, they don’t hold back. “They tend to be buying at the £2m to £5m level. I have just done a deal at just under £4m on a house sold by a footballer to another footballer,” says Thorpe.

The slight outlier in today’s list of outperforming locations is East Cambridgeshire, a rural district which encircles Cambridge, from the cathedral city of Ely to the horse racing hotspot of Newmarket. Its working towns and country villages are not as picture-postcard as Ashover, and its only city is slightly less gorgeous than Bath.

Richard Booth, of Cheffins estate agents, says that 2024 has been a turning point for East Cambridgeshire, and Ely in particular. Homes in Ely are half the price of property in Cambridge. Three quarters of Booth’s buyers – many of whom are first-time buyers – are moving out either from the university city, from surrounding villages or from within Ely. Only 5pc are moving there from London.

“Last year was nothing to get excited about but we seemed to turn a corner at the beginning of 2024,” he says.

He adds: “There was quite a lot of pent-up demand from people who had shelved their plans to move in 2023 and had weathered the storm of interest rates and the cost of living. Inflation was coming down and there was a little bit more confidence coming back in. In Ely, we are starting to see properties sell more quickly and we are getting some competitive bidding again.”

Click here to view this content.