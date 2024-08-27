Timeless Elegance: 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC Set to Shine on Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A meticulously restored 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC, featuring a refreshed V12 engine and classic design, is now on Bring A Trailer.

The 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC, an embodiment of classic Italian automotive excellence, is now available on Bring A Trailer, showcasing its timeless appeal and recent restoration. This model, one of only 598 produced between 1966 and 1968, was completed in June 1968 and initially delivered to a Rome-based company. Chassis 11309 found its way to the US in the 1970s and was meticulously maintained by a California computer scientist before undergoing an extensive refresh from 2022 to 2024. The car’s overhaul includes a complete restoration of its 4.0-liter Colombo V12 engine, triple Weber carburetors, and rear-mounted five-speed manual transaxle, ensuring both its aesthetic and mechanical excellence.

Finished in the original Bleu Sera over black leather, this Ferrari 330 GTC stands out with its blend of vintage styling and modern updates. The body retains its classic design, featuring split front and rear bumpers, fender vents, and quad exhaust outlets. Despite its age, the car's exterior has been well-preserved, although there are minor signs of wear, including a small area of corrosion on the passenger door. Recent refinements include paintless dent repairs and a refresh by R&R Automotive Restorations in Mount Kisco, New York.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in black leather, complemented by wood dash trim and modern conveniences like air conditioning and power windows. The car’s instrumentation includes Veglia Borletti gauges, and the interior maintains its classic charm despite some visible wear on the seats.

Mechanically, the 330 GTC is equipped with Campagnolo alloy wheels, a servo-assisted braking system, and a comprehensive suspension overhaul. The car’s V12 engine and transmission have been fully overhauled, ensuring a seamless driving experience. With a clean Montana title and a Marcel Massini report, this Ferrari 330 GTC represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history in exquisite condition.

