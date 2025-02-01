Is It Time To Consider Buying Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$65.10 and falling to the lows of US$45.96. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Winnebago Industries' current trading price of US$47.80 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Winnebago Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Winnebago Industries Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$47.80 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 40% compared to our intrinsic value of $34.22. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Winnebago Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Winnebago Industries generate?

NYSE:WGO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2025

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 27% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Winnebago Industries. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WGO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe WGO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

