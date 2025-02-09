Is It Time To Consider Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)?

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$212 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$176. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Universal Health Services' current trading price of US$188 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Universal Health Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Universal Health Services Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Universal Health Services is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.08x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.49x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Universal Health Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Universal Health Services?

NYSE:UHS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2025

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Universal Health Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since UHS is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

