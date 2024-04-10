Is It Time To Consider Buying TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC)?

TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 38% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on TRC Synergy Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is TRC Synergy Berhad Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – TRC Synergy Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.4x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.73x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. TRC Synergy Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of TRC Synergy Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -10.0% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for TRC Synergy Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TRC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TRC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that TRC Synergy Berhad has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

