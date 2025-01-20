Is It Time To Consider Buying Supreme Plc (LON:SUP)?

In This Article:
While Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Supreme’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.
Check out our latest analysis for Supreme
Is Supreme Still Cheap?
The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 1.64% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Supreme today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.72, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Supreme’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.
What kind of growth will Supreme generate?
Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Supreme, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -9.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.
What This Means For You
Are you a shareholder? SUP seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.
Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SUP for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SUP should the price fluctuate below its true value.
So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Supreme at this point in time. Be aware that Supreme is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...
If you are no longer interested in Supreme, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.