Is It Time To Consider Buying Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U)?

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to US$0.15 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$0.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's current trading price of US$0.13 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hutchison Port Holdings Trust’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 37.31x is currently well-above the industry average of 14.04x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Hutchison Port Holdings Trust’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NS8U’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NS8U should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NS8U for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for NS8U, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

