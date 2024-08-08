Is It Time To Consider Buying Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER)?

While Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 12% on the XTRA over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Delivery Hero’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Delivery Hero?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 0.12% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Delivery Hero today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €20.51, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Delivery Hero’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Delivery Hero generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 90% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Delivery Hero. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DHER’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DHER, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Delivery Hero at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Delivery Hero and you'll want to know about them.

