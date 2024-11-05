Timbercreek Financial Corp (TBCRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

Net Investment Income: $25.4 million in Q3.

Net Income: $14.1 million in Q3.

Distributable Income: 18 per share with a payout ratio of 95%.

Book Value: $8.42 per share.

Portfolio Composition: 83.2% in cash-flowing properties; 60% in multi-residential real estate assets.

First Mortgages: 87.1% of the portfolio.

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 63.8% in Q3.

Weighted Average Interest Rate: 9.3%, down from 9.8% in Q2.

Floating Rate Loans: 86% of the portfolio.

New Mortgage Investments: $106 million advanced in Q3.

Mortgage Portfolio Repayments: $82.7 million in Q3.

Net Mortgage Portfolio Balance: $983 million average in Q3, down 11% from last year.

Interest Expense: $5.7 million in Q3, a 22% decrease from last year.

Credit Facility Balance: $324 million at the end of Q3.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TBCRF) reported stable cash flows and dividends despite reduced transaction volume in the commercial real estate markets.

The company increased its overall portfolio of loan investments in each of the first three quarters of 2024.

Net investment income for Q3 was $25.4 million, with a net income of $14.1 million.

The portfolio remains conservatively invested, with first mortgages representing 87.1% of the portfolio.

The company anticipates increased financing opportunities as market conditions improve and expects a widening spread between its dividend yield and other fixed income alternatives.

Negative Points

The commercial real estate market activity remains muted, affecting transaction volumes.

The weighted average interest rate decreased from 9.8% in Q2 to 9.3% in Q3, reflecting higher interest rate loans being repaid.

The average net mortgage investment portfolio balance was 11% lower than the previous year.

The payout ratio on distributable income was high at 95%, indicating limited room for dividend increases.

There were movements within stage loans, with some loans advancing to stage 3, indicating potential risk in certain investments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Where is the most interest coming from in terms of getting borrowers back in? Is it direct, through intermediaries, brokers, or developers? A: Geoff Mctait, Managing Director - Canadian Originations and Global Syndications, explained that the market in Canada has become increasingly brokered over the last few years. While they maintain strong relationships both directly and through brokers, the focus remains on building direct relationships even in brokered deals to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in competitive bids.

