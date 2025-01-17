TikTok's purveyors of creams and candies under threat from US ban

By Arriana McLymore, Helen Reid and Doyinsola Oladipo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TikTok's expected Sunday shutdown poses the biggest threat to the universe of small- and medium-sized firms and so-called influencers who depend on the short-form video site for their livelihood, while big brands are expected to move to other sites.

TikTok says its U.S. site generates billions for businesses selling candies, beauty products, clothes and other consumer goods. But now, that economy is under threat. The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the law banning TikTok in the United States on national security grounds ahead of a blackout this weekend.

After the ruling President-elect Donald Trump said he would make a decision on TikTok, without providing details.

As a marketing tool for businesses, Bytedance's TikTok generates revenue for itself, and for many of its users and merchants, through sponsorships and by collecting fees on sales.

Many TikTok users are paid to be brand ambassadors for companies, selling merchandise and affiliate partnerships where users are paid commissions by companies when audiences purchase items linked on their social profiles. TikTok also compensates some creators for making videos.

Those who receive revenue from TikTok also include startups, consumer companies and bloggers cashing in on the platform’s massive reach of up to 170 million Americans.

For example, small- and medium-sized food and beverage businesses, which saw revenue increase by $4.1 billion in 2023 from marketing and advertising on the app, stand to lose the most, according to estimates by economic advisory firm Oxford Economics. That data was commissioned by TikTok.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in a video posted to the app on Friday that seven million American businesses earn a living on the platform.

For Mama V's Candy, TikTok Shop, the e-commerce arm of Bytedance's video platform, changed the trajectory of the business, said owner Valerie Verzwyvelt.

"We have pretty much stayed viral since the beginning of the TikTok shop launch last year," said Verzwyvelt. The company, which sells extremely sour candies, made $6 million in 2024 and has sold close to 300,000 units on the app, she said.

"We are on our second expansion," she said, a decision the Pineville, Louisiana-based company made before the reality of the Jan. 19th deadline set in. "I have to rebuild my business now."

Sven Greany, co-owner of California-based independent beauty brand Simply Mandys, said that a TikTok ban would bring his business to a “screeching halt” after a record holiday shopping season.

