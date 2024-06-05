TikTok says hackers targeted brands and celebrity accounts, including CNN

Short video app TikTok has taken measures to stop a cyberattack targeting several well-known brand and celebrity accounts, including news network CNN, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

"We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward," the spokesperson said.

Hackers had launched the cyberattack by sending a malicious link through private messages to hijack prominent accounts.

The social media service owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance said it is taking steps to mitigate the incident and stop it from happening again.

TikTok said that the number of accounts compromised is "very small" and it is working with affected account owners to restore access if needed.

The company declined to disclose the full list of accounts that had been targeted or compromised.

A source at TikTok said the account of reality television star Paris Hilton was targeted but had not been compromised.

TikTok's future in the US has emerged as a contentious issue ahead of the November US presidential election.

ByteDance faces a deadline to sell TikTok amid concerns that the government in Beijing could influence TikTok's algorithms or gather sensitive information about American users. The company has sued the US government to attempt to block the forced sale.

More than 170 million Americans use the service every month.

