TikTok restores service after going dark in US, crediting Trump's 'clarity'

TikTok is back online in the US after the social media app went dark early Sunday when a new law banning the app took effect at midnight.

The Chinese-owned service welcomed users back after a 12-hour shutdown, with many Americans now able to access the app, according to a CNN report. In an alert, it said, "As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US."

Beginning late Saturday, US TikTok users were shown a message saying the app wasn't available, citing the new law, scheduled to come in at midnight.

In a post on X Sunday afternoon, TikTok said it was process of restoring access to its US audience, and credited incoming

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump asked tech companies to "not let TikTok stay dark" and reiterated his plan to issue a reprieve once he takes office.

"I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security,” Trump posted. “The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order."

Trump also said he would like to see TikTok become a joint venture with 50% American ownership. TikTok's statement followed roughly two hours later.

The alert also mentioned Trump by name saying, "We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office."

On its website earlier, TikTok told users they could still login to download their data. As of Sunday afternoon, that message had been updated to read: "We're working hard to resolve this issue. Thank you for your patience."

The latest notification said,"You can continue to create, share, and discover all the things you love on TikTok."