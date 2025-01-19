TikTok ‘in process of restoring service’ and thanks Trump for intervening after app ban

TikTok has announced it is in the process of restoring its service in the U.S. and thanked President-elect Donald Trump after he intervened following a ban on the Chinese-owned app.

Some users in the U.S. have since reported that the app is back up and running following the outage.

TikTok said in a statement on X on Sunday that tech companies faced fines if they did not remove the app from the digital stores and other service providers had agreed to help.

Trump said he would issue an executive order on Monday giving ByteDance, its parent company, an extension to find a buyer.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the app said in a statement.

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

TikTok said it had reached an agreement with its service providers after Trump’s intervention (AFP/Getty)

TikTok added: “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

The app went dark for users in the U.S. on Saturday night before the ban’s deadline came into effect.

But on Sunday morning, Trump shared a statement on Truth Social that he planned to issue an executive order on Monday in an effort to “keep TikTok from going dark.”

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security,” Trump said.

“The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations.”

The president-elect has been supportive of the app since he hinted it contributed to his election victory in November 2024.

“I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok because I won youth by 34 points,” Trump said in December. “And there are those that say TikTok had something to do with that.”

But on August 6, 2020, Trump issued an executive order to impose sanctions on TikTok. “The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in the order.

It called for ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest its U.S. interests or face sanctions.