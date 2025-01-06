TikTok offers early 2025 test for Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is starting 2025 with a blockbuster case that will have dramatic implications for one of China’s most valuable technology companies, millions of American smartphone users, and some of the biggest social media companies in the US.

TikTok is making an emergency appeal before the highest court, asking it to block enforcement of a federal law signed by President Joe Biden in April that effectively bans the app on Jan. 19, unless it is sold to an owner not controlled by a foreign adversary.

The company's arguments that the law should be overturned in the name of free speech will be aired at a hearing on Jan. 10, just 10 days before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

Trump, who on the campaign trail suggested in a social media post that he would "save TikTok," is asking the court to suspend the divestment deadline and consider his preference for a “negotiated resolution" — given that as president, he will be responsible for national security.

Late on Friday, the Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to reject Trump's request, saying no one was disputing that China "seeks to undermine U.S. interests by amassing sensitive data about Americans and engaging in covert and malign influence operations."

A ruling from the Supreme Court to uphold the ban could be a long-term boon for TikTok's social media rivals by redistributing advertising dollars to platforms like Meta (META), according to Mark Lightner, head of special situations legal research for CreditSights, an independent credit research firm.

TikTok is arguing that a law passed by Congress that could result in a ban of the app violates the First Amendment. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images) · Anna Barclay via Getty Images

Other US tech companies that supply microchips and cloud computing services to TikTok could see a dent in revenue.

The court may have tipped its hand about how it may rule, Lightner said, when it decided to hold arguments on Jan. 10 rather than first grant TikTok’s request to pause the new law and then hear arguments later in the court’s 2025 term.

One possible outcome in the coming weeks is that the court will find the law constitutional and let it stand, leaving Congress to deal with it if lawmakers and Trump want to reverse it.

"It’s possible there were not enough votes to grant a stay a couple weeks ago," Lightner said, noting that it takes five justices to implement a stay and just four to take up the dispute.

The TikTok case will likely be the most prominent corporate case to be argued before the Supreme Court in 2025.

But there are others the business world will surely be watching, with widespread implications for other key industries.

'Junior-varsity EPA'

One that could have major repercussions for the auto and fuel industries centers on longstanding opposition to how California sets vehicle emission standards, which are tougher than those imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Story Continues