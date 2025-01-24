TikTok is intertwined with tariffs as Trump weighs his 'one very big power over China'

It’s not yet known how Donald Trump will resolve TikTok’s complicated legal limbo, but what does seem clear is that the fate of the social media app is increasingly linked in the president's mind to his top issue of tariffs.

Trump himself directly connected the two this week, laying out a scenario where "if China didn't approve [a potential future TikTok deal], we could put tariffs on China."

But nobody — including apparently even Trump himself — is quite sure how it ends.

“I’m not saying I would, but you could clearly do that,” he was quick to add in those Monday comments.

"What I think is very interesting is how these might be woven together," said Cornell professor Sarah Kreps, who also is director of the school's tech policy institute, in a recent interview.

In addition to TikTok and tariffs, Kreps also pointed out that a wide array of issues are at play in the complex US/China back and forth — from the next steps in the Ukraine war to the broader US/China tech competition.

The question for the weeks or months ahead, she said, is "what sort of trades can be made to create a win-win for both sides.".

A friendly tone towards China

In a recent interview, Trump further nodded to the link between tariffs and other issues while also continuing what a range of observers have noted is a remarkable softening this week — at least rhetorically — when it comes to China.

"We have one very big power over China and that's tariffs and they don't want them and I'd rather not have to use it," he told Fox News's Sean Hannity in an interview.

Trump pledged new 60% duties on China countless times while campaigning in 2024. Yet he is more likely these days to highlight the current duties on China — most of which were imposed in Trump 1.0 — and then hint they might be enough if he gets his way on other issues.

Trump’s message is clearly friendly even as he underlines that 10% tariffs could still be in the offing as soon as next month.

Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping last week about tariffs and TikTok and other topics and came out of the meeting saying "I like President Xi very much."

Beijing's official summary of the call was similarly friendly and quoted President Xi saying the two nations "have broad common interests and vast room for cooperation."

The tonal contrast is stark with other nations.

Canada in particular has been in Trump’s crosshairs this week with Trump promising 25% duties that could come to both Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1.