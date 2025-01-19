TikTok goes dark for US users as law banning platform takes effect

In This Article:
TikTok went dark on Sunday for US users as a new law banning the app took effect at midnight.
Users logging into TikTok were served with a message reading: "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now."
"A law banning TikTok has been enatched in the U.S.," the message added. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."
The alert also mentioned President-elect Donald Trump by name saying, "We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office." On its website, TikTok told users they could still login to download their data.
Access to the platform began getting cut off for some users about 90 minutes before the new law took effect. The app was also unavailable via Apple's App Store. Videos intermittently loaded on TikTok, but the app also showed a blacked-out screen indicating network issues.
Saturday night's cutoff for US TikTok users followed a report from The Information which said Oracle (ORCL), which manages TikTok's US servers, was set to begin shutting down servers that host TikTok's data as early as 9:00 p.m. ET.
In an interview with NBC on Saturday, Trump said he would likely grant TikTok a 90-day extension to work out a deal with the government and keep the app up and running.
The law itself doesn't outright ban TikTok, but rather it prohibits users from accessing the platform through app stores, like those run by Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and cloud services unless parent company ByteDance sells itself to an owner that is not controlled by a country the US considers adversarial.
Congress has accused ByteDance of having close ties to the Chinese government and alleges that the Chinese Communist Party could force the company to provide it with information on US users or otherwise spread propaganda on the platform.
But the outcry from users and TikTok's backers has forced President Joe Biden and Trump to respond. Even if Trump assures Apple and Google that his administration won't enforce the law, it's not guaranteed that it will do so in the future. And each time the companies don't comply with the law they'd have to pay a fine of $5,000 each time a user accesses the social media app.
Trump will have to either convince Congress to overturn the ban or find some other way to work around it if he wants to keep the service up and running, and neither of those is simple.
Silicon Valley wins while TikTok loses
The biggest winner could be one of TikTok’s long-term critics, Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In particular, Instagram, owned by Meta, could see a sizable uptick in advertiser dollars if TikTok bites the dust.
“In general, it’s a good thing for Meta,” William Blair research analyst Ralph Schackart told Yahoo Finance. “We estimate in a note potentially 60% to 70% of TikTok spend could move to Instagram and it monetizes at around 3x the rate of TikTok.”
Social media companies have been chasing TikTok’s formula in an attempt to copy the social media platform’s success for some time. Reddit (RDDT), for example, offers its own short-form video feed that could entice former TikTok users looking for a broader kind of social media site complete with various message boards and communities.
Snapchat (SNAP) could also grab users who would have otherwise spent time on TikTok — and the advertising dollars that follow. But as Morgan Stanley managing director Brian Nowak points out, Snap would have to ensure it can keep those TikTok refugees coming back over and over again — as TikTok does — if it hopes to hold onto that ad revenue.
Pinterest (PINS) also stands to get a boost if TikTok is forced to go dark. While the app doesn’t have much in common with TikTok as far as overall design, it could offer an opportunity for online retailers looking to drum up e-commerce sales, something TikTok has managed to do thanks to its army of influencers.
It's now up to Trump and Congress to determine if and how TikTok will continue forward.
Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on X @alexiskweed.
Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.
