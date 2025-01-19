The Independent
TikTok ban latest: App goes dark with ‘temporarily unavailable’ message but hopes Trump will save it
Oliver O'Connell
41 min read

The controversial Chinese-owned app TikTok has gone offline, about an hour and a half before a deadline that would see it banned in the US.

The app posted a message at about 10.30 p.m. eastern time saying: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” adding: “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

The app’s 170 million users may not have to wait too long – Donald Trump takes office again on Monday and he has indicated that he will probably extend the deadline by at least 90 days, during which a longer-term solution may be found

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law requiring TikTok to be sold to a U.S. company or banned by Sunday, January 19.

A law, passed by Congress last year, requires TikTok to divest from its parent company, ByteDance, due to its proximity to the Chinese government. Lawmakers are concerned that China, a foreign adversary, could access Americans’ data and impede their privacy.

TikTok asked the Supreme Court to intervene, believing it was a violation of the First Amendment. The court disagreed.

While the law only requires that TikTok be removed from Google and Apple app stores, TikTok had indicated that it will take itself offline completely and “go dark”.

Key Points

  • Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

  • White House says TikTok should remain available – and shutdown will be up to Trump

  • Biden will not enforce TikTok ban before leaving office, report says

  • Here's how you can prepare for TikTok ban

  • Trump says he will ‘most likely’ give TikTok a 90-day reprieve on ban

Chinese state-backed Gobal Times mocks TikTok going dark

06:37 , Shweta Sharma

In a commentary on a social media post, state-run Global Times quipped the moment should be recorded in American history.

It said the moment is a record of “the paranoia and hypocrisy of certain anti-China politicians” in America.

TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance and has 170 million users in America, had been at the centre of concerns over supposed risks due to the company’s ties to China which posed a potential risk to national security. However, the app the denied the claims.

TikTok star says poignant goodbye with one last viral salmon bowl

06:00 , Oliver O'Connell

