Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and 19 More of the Richest Golfers

The Tour Championship, which is taking place Sept. 20-23, 2018, and the Ryder Cup, which is taking place Sept. 28-30, will see golf’s biggest stars hitting the green for two consecutive weekends.

The winner of the Tour Championship, which is also the FedExCup finale, will win some major money with a prize of over $1.6 million. The Tour Championship is already underway with Tiger Woods tied for the lead with Rickie Fowler after the first day.

Rickie Fowler Net Worth: $17.3 Million

Fowler is worth over $17 million, according to Forbes. He was a dirt-bike rider before he was a golfer, but an accident redirected him to the greens. His most recent PGA victory is the 2017 Honda Classic.

Francesco Molinari Net Worth: $20 Million

On July 22, 35-year-old Francesco Molinari became the first Italian to win the 2018 British Open, beating out defending champion Jordan Spieth as well as Tiger Woods. Molinari is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Justin Thomas Net Worth: $26 Million

Thomas turned pro in 2014 and has since impressed sports fans with seven PGA Tour wins. His 2017 season was especially successful: He was named the 2017 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, PGA of America Player of the Year and Golf Magazine’s Player of the Year, and he won the 2017 FedExCup. He’s worth over $25 million, according to Forbes.

David Toms Net Worth: $35 Million

Toms won his first PGA victory in 1997 at the Quad City Classic. He’s worth $35 million, according to Slice, and when he’s not teeing off, he’s either fishing, snow skiing, water skiing or duck hunting.

Sergio Garcia Net Worth: $40 Million

Hailing from Castellon, Spain, Garcia — who is worth $40 million, according to Slice — started playing golf at age 3 and became a club champion at age 12. His Sergio Garcia Foundation provides grants that benefit children with illnesses such as cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

Bubba Watson Net Worth: $40 Million

Watson claims he had one golf lesson: from his father at age 6. The self-taught golfer has 12 PGA Tour victories under his belt, so who’s arguing? Watson is worth $40 million, according to Business Insider.

Jordan Spieth Net Worth: $41.2 Million

Jordan Spieth won the 2015 U.S. Open and the 2017 British Open. Unfortunately he didn’t show quite the same acumen in this year’s British competition, carding a 76 in his final round for the major. Spieth is worth $41.2 million, according to Forbes.

Matt Kuchar Net Worth: $42.8 Million

Sports excellence seems to be genetic in this 2012 The Players Championship winner. His father Peter was at one point ranked No. 1 in tennis doubles in the state of Florida. Kuchar is worth $42.8 million, according to Business Insider.

Zach Johnson Net Worth: $43.3 Million

Johnson turned pro in 1998. Almost 10 years later, he became the 2007 Masters champion. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t the best player in high school. Johnson is worth $43.3 million, according to Business Insider.

Steve Stricker Net Worth: $43.6 Million

Stricker has a total of 12 PGA Tour wins. With three wins, 2009 was his best year. Stricker is worth $43.6 million, according to Business Insider.

Justin Rose Net Worth: $43.8 Million

Rose first swung a club at age 11. That same year, he broke 70 for the first time. He won the gold medal for golf at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, becoming golf’s first Olympic champion since 1904. Rose is worth $43.8 million, according to Business Insider.