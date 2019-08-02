Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and 19 More of the Richest Golfers

The Tour Championship, which is taking place Sept. 20-23, 2018, and the Ryder Cup, which is taking place Sept. 28-30, will see golf’s biggest stars hitting the green for two consecutive weekends.
The winner of the Tour Championship, which is also the FedExCup finale, will win some major money with a prize of over $1.6 million. The Tour Championship is already underway with Tiger Woods tied for the lead with Rickie Fowler after the first day.
Click through to read about athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals, and read on to see the net worths of some of the world’s most prominent — and richest — golfers.
Rickie Fowler Net Worth: $17.3 Million
Fowler is worth over $17 million, according to Forbes. He was a dirt-bike rider before he was a golfer, but an accident redirected him to the greens. His most recent PGA victory is the 2017 Honda Classic.
See: The Most Valuable Sports Business Brands Worldwide
Francesco Molinari Net Worth: $20 Million
On July 22, 35-year-old Francesco Molinari became the first Italian to win the 2018 British Open, beating out defending champion Jordan Spieth as well as Tiger Woods. Molinari is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Also Check Out: How Much the U.S. Open Winners Make
Justin Thomas Net Worth: $26 Million
Thomas turned pro in 2014 and has since impressed sports fans with seven PGA Tour wins. His 2017 season was especially successful: He was named the 2017 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, PGA of America Player of the Year and Golf Magazine’s Player of the Year, and he won the 2017 FedExCup. He’s worth over $25 million, according to Forbes.
From California to Scotland: 9 of Donald Trump’s Most Expensive Golf Courses
David Toms Net Worth: $35 Million
Toms won his first PGA victory in 1997 at the Quad City Classic. He’s worth $35 million, according to Slice, and when he’s not teeing off, he’s either fishing, snow skiing, water skiing or duck hunting.
Athleticism Not Required: High-Paying Jobs for People Who Love Sports
Sergio Garcia Net Worth: $40 Million
Hailing from Castellon, Spain, Garcia — who is worth $40 million, according to Slice — started playing golf at age 3 and became a club champion at age 12. His Sergio Garcia Foundation provides grants that benefit children with illnesses such as cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.
Related: 21 Celebrities Who Run Foundations or Charities
Bubba Watson Net Worth: $40 Million
Watson claims he had one golf lesson: from his father at age 6. The self-taught golfer has 12 PGA Tour victories under his belt, so who’s arguing? Watson is worth $40 million, according to Business Insider.
Also See: 10 Highest-Paid Tennis Players — Serena Williams Net Worth, Roger Federer Net Worth
Jordan Spieth Net Worth: $41.2 Million
Jordan Spieth won the 2015 U.S. Open and the 2017 British Open. Unfortunately he didn’t show quite the same acumen in this year’s British competition, carding a 76 in his final round for the major. Spieth is worth $41.2 million, according to Forbes.
Read More: Jordan Spieth Net Worth — How the Golfer Is Rivaling Tiger Woods
Matt Kuchar Net Worth: $42.8 Million
Sports excellence seems to be genetic in this 2012 The Players Championship winner. His father Peter was at one point ranked No. 1 in tennis doubles in the state of Florida. Kuchar is worth $42.8 million, according to Business Insider.
Check Out: How 18 of the World’s Best Athletes Spend Their Fortunes
Zach Johnson Net Worth: $43.3 Million
Johnson turned pro in 1998. Almost 10 years later, he became the 2007 Masters champion. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t the best player in high school. Johnson is worth $43.3 million, according to Business Insider.
Steve Stricker Net Worth: $43.6 Million
Stricker has a total of 12 PGA Tour wins. With three wins, 2009 was his best year. Stricker is worth $43.6 million, according to Business Insider.
See: 15 Highest-Paid Olympic Athletes, From Shaun White to Michael Phelps
Justin Rose Net Worth: $43.8 Million
Rose first swung a club at age 11. That same year, he broke 70 for the first time. He won the gold medal for golf at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, becoming golf’s first Olympic champion since 1904. Rose is worth $43.8 million, according to Business Insider.
Davis Love III Net Worth: $44.6 Million
Love has been swinging clubs for more than 30 years. His first PGA victory was the 1987 MCI Heritage Golf Classic, and his most recent was the 2015 Wyndham Championship. Love is worth $44.6 million, according to Business Insider.
A Different Kind of Athleticism: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018 Prize Money Payout and Winners
Adam Scott Net Worth: $47 Million
The Australian golfer won the PGA’s 2013 Master Tournament at The Barclays. His first coach was his father Phil, a former club pro. Scott is worth $47 million, according to Business Insider.
See Who Made the List: Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and 10 More Highest Paid Athletes of All Time
Jim Furyk Net Worth: $50 Million
Furyk’s father was an assistant pro at Edgmont Country Club in Newtown Square, Pa., so golfing was already in his blood. He is a 17-time PGA Tour champion. His most recent accolades include the 2010 PGA Tour Player of the Year and 2010 PGA of America Player of the Year. Furyk is worth $50 million, according to Slice.
Outside the Game: The Surprising Side Hustles of These 15 Top Athletes
Dustin Johnson Net Worth: $50 Million
The 2016 U.S. Open Champion heads the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which affords kids in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the opportunity to learn and play golf. He currently holds 19 PGA wins. Johnson is worth $50.5 million, according to Business Insider.
Rory McIlroy Net Worth: $65 Million
McIlroy was swinging clubs in elementary school. He won the under-10 World Champion in Doral, Fla., at age 9. Now he’s worth $65 million, according to Slice, and he currently holds 14 PGA Tour wins and 66 top 10 PGA Tour finishes.
Shopping for Golf Lovers: 22 Gifts for the Avid Golfer
Vijay Singh Net Worth: $75 Million
Vijay was born in Lautoka, Fiji, on Feb. 22, 1963. His father, an avid golfer, taught him the game, and paved the way for Singh to become the No. 1 golfer in the world for a period of 32 weeks. He is now worth $75 million, according to Slice.
Visit Vijay Singh’s Motherland and More: 20 Life-Changing Trips That Are Worth the Cost
Ernie Els Net Worth: $80 Million
Els is worth $80 million, according to Slice. He has 19 PGA Tour wins to his name.
He won the World Junior Golf Championship at the age of 14. Phil Mickelson came in second place.
Aim High: The First Thing These Famous and Successful People Do Every Morning
Jack Nicklaus Net Worth: $280 Million
Nicklaus was voted most powerful person in golf by Golf Inc. Magazine four years running beginning in 2004. He is worth nearly $300 million, according to Slice.
Find Out: What It Costs to Play on America’s 10 Best Golf Courses
Phil Mickelson Net Worth: $400 Million
Mickelson has won 43 PGA Tour victories, including five major championships. In 1991, he won the Northern Telecom Open in Tucson, and no amateur has won a tour since then. He has amassed a fortune of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Take a Look Inside: The World’s Most Exclusive Clubs and Your Cost to Join
Tiger Woods Net Worth: $800 Million
Woods’ career, though full of victories, has seen personal and legal problems, as well as back injuries in recent years. The golfer seemed poised to make a strong return at the 2018 PGA Championship where he finished in second place. This was his best showing at a major since the PGA Championship in 2009 where he was runner-up as well.
Since 2016, Woods has positioned himself in three top-five finishes and six top-12 finishes. Over the course of his career — through winnings, endorsements, product lines and other sources of income — he has accumulated a fortune of approximately four-fifths of a billion dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Keep Reading: Tiger Woods Net Worth — How the Golf Superstar Spends His Fortune
Richest Golfers Compete in 2018
Watch these richest golfers and others compete in professional golf tournaments during the 2018 season, including:
- Tour Championship: Sept. 20-23
- Ryder Cup: Sept. 28-30
- Safeway Open: Oct. 4-6
- CIMB Classic: Oct. 11-14
- The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Oct. 18-21
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Oct. 25-28
- World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Oct. 25-28
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Nov. 1-4
- Mayakoba Golf Classic: Nov. 8-11
- The RSM Classic: Nov. 15-18
- ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: Nov. 22-25
- Hero World Challenge: Nov. 29-Dec. 2
- QBE Shootout: Dec. 7-9
More on Athletes’ Net Worths
- How Dan Marino, Vince Young and Other Broke NFL Players Lost Their Fortunes
- 10 Best and Worst NFL Players When It Comes to Money
- Cristiano Ronaldo and 6 of the World’s Highest-Paid Soccer Players
Steffi Cao, Lorina Morton and Molly Sullivan contributed to the reporting for this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and 19 More of the Richest Golfers