When Will Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Breakeven?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of walk-through security technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. On 31 March 2024, the UK£18m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£2.8m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Thruvision Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Thruvision Group

Consensus from 2 of the British Electronic analysts is that Thruvision Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2026, before turning a profit of UK£100k in 2027. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2027? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Thruvision Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Thruvision Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Thruvision Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Thruvision Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Thruvision Group's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Thruvision Group's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.