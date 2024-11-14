Thrive Capital's $14.4M Bet Sends Oscar Health Shares Soaring Over 20%

Thrive Capital just made a splash. Over three daysNovember 11, 12, and 13Joshua Kushner's investment firm scooped up a hefty $14.4 million worth of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares. The purchase price? Between $13.57 and $13.73 per share, driving today's share price by over 20%. But this wasn't a random buyit was Kushner himself, Oscar's co-founder and Vice Chairman, leading the charge through Thrive's investment arms. Translation? He's putting serious skin in the game, signaling rock-solid confidence in the health-tech innovator he helped create.

The timing couldn't be better. Oscar Health just dropped eye-popping Q3 numbers: revenue up 68% year-over-year, hitting $2.4 billion, and membership climbing to 1.65 million. Cost efficiency? Nailed it, with SG&A expenses improving by 360 basis points. Add a $312 million year-to-date adjusted EBITDA and net income profitability to the mix, and you've got a growth story worth watching. Looking ahead, Oscar raised its 2024 revenue guidance to $9.2$9.3 billion, targeting a 20% CAGR and a 5% operating margin by 2027. Toss in a return to California and a shiny new tech-first HMO product, and it's clear Oscar isn't playing defenseit's charging forward.

For investors, here's the takeaway: Thrive's big buy aligns with Oscar's breakout performance, reinforcing a narrative of innovation, execution, and momentum. This isn't just a vote of confidence; it's a front-row seat to what could be Oscar's most transformative chapter yet. Keep an eye on their Q4 earningsthis growth train is just leaving the station.

