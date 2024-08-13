Three Undiscovered Japanese Gems Poised For Potential Growth

Japan's stock markets have experienced significant volatility recently, driven by a rebounding yen and concerns over global growth. Despite this turbulence, the Nikkei 225 Index and the broader TOPIX Index managed to recoup much of their losses by week's end. In such a dynamic environment, identifying potential growth stocks requires a keen eye for companies that demonstrate resilience and adaptability. Here, we explore three lesser-known Japanese stocks that show promise amid these fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Japan

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating AOKI Holdings 28.27% 0.91% 37.15% ★★★★★★ ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN NA -0.08% 12.04% ★★★★★★ Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank 130.22% 1.61% -0.98% ★★★★★☆ Marusan Securities 5.33% 1.01% 10.00% ★★★★★☆ YagiLtd 32.86% -9.57% -0.12% ★★★★☆☆ CAC Holdings 14.97% -0.57% 5.02% ★★★★☆☆ Toyo Kanetsu K.K 45.07% 2.00% 11.94% ★★★★☆☆ Yukiguni Maitake 170.63% -10.20% -39.66% ★★★★☆☆ Hakuto 56.93% 8.02% 27.72% ★★★★☆☆ FDK 89.57% -0.88% 25.34% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Noritake Co., Limited, with a market cap of ¥105.99 billion, operates through its subsidiaries to provide industrial, ceramic and material, engineering, and tabletop products both in Japan and internationally.

Operations: Noritake Co., Limited generates revenue primarily from industrial, ceramic and material, engineering, and tabletop products. The company has a market cap of ¥105.99 billion.

Noritake, a notable player in the ceramics industry, has seen its debt-to-equity ratio improve from 5.6 to 4.3 over five years and earnings grow at an annual rate of 20.5%. Trading at 62.6% below estimated fair value, it presents a compelling case for value investors. The company recently announced a share repurchase program worth ¥2,500 million to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency by canceling all repurchased shares.

TSE:5331 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Lifenet Insurance Company offers life insurance products and services in Japan, North America, and internationally, with a market cap of ¥120.48 billion.

Operations: Lifenet Insurance Company generates revenue primarily from life insurance premiums across Japan, North America, and international markets. The company's net profit margin for the most recent period is 5.23%.

Lifenet Insurance has turned profitable this year, making comparisons to the insurance industry's 43.3% earnings growth challenging. The company is debt-free and boasts high-quality past earnings. However, shareholders experienced dilution over the past year, and its share price has been highly volatile in recent months. Despite these fluctuations, Lifenet's earnings are projected to grow at 7.66% annually. Recent board changes include retirements of key directors and an anticipated net loss of ¥6.2 billion for FY2025.

TSE:7157 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: The 77 Bank, Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of banking products and services to both corporate and individual clients in Japan, with a market cap of ¥291.74 billion.

Operations: Revenue streams for 77 Bank primarily come from interest income, fees, and commissions. Cost breakdowns include interest expenses, personnel costs, and general administrative expenses. Net profit margin is a key metric to watch, showing variations over recent periods.

With total assets of ¥10,577.6B and equity at ¥595.7B, 77 Bank's deposits stand at ¥8,999.8B while loans are ¥5,866.4B with a net interest margin of 1%. Bad loans are high at 1010.4% of total loans, indicating insufficient allowance for bad debts. Despite these challenges, earnings grew by 27.2% over the past year and exceeded the banking industry's growth rate of 18.3%, suggesting robust performance in a competitive sector.

TSE:8341 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Next Steps

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

