Three Undiscovered Gems In The United Kingdom Backed By Strong Fundamentals

The United Kingdom market has recently experienced a downturn, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices both closing lower amid weak trade data from China, which has impacted global sentiment. Despite these challenges, there are still opportunities to be found in the UK market, particularly among small-cap stocks backed by strong fundamentals. In this article, we will explore three such undiscovered gems that stand out due to their robust financial health and growth potential.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United Kingdom

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Andrews Sykes Group NA 2.15% 4.93% ★★★★★★ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust NA 17.28% 15.80% ★★★★★★ London Security 0.22% 10.13% 7.75% ★★★★★★ Globaltrans Investment 15.40% 2.68% 16.51% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ Kodal Minerals NA nan 72.74% ★★★★★★ Rights and Issues Investment Trust NA -3.68% -4.07% ★★★★★★ VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities NA 18.30% 20.03% ★★★★★★ BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.02% 3.08% 6.85% ★★★★★☆ Goodwin 52.21% 9.26% 13.12% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cohort plc offers a range of products and services in defense, security, and related markets across multiple regions including the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, the Asia Pacific region, and other European countries; it has a market cap of £364.69 million.

Operations: Cohort plc generates revenue primarily from its Sensors and Effectors segment (£120.49 million) and Communications and Intelligence segment (£83.38 million).

Cohort, a small player in the Aerospace & Defense sector, has seen its earnings grow by 34.9% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 14.8%. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio has improved from 32.5% to 29.2% over five years, and it holds more cash than total debt. Cohort's interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 17.5x coverage, indicating strong financial health. Recent news includes a €33 million contract with NATO and a final dividend increase to 10 pence per share for FY2024.

AIM:CHRT Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector and has a market cap of approximately £1.25 billion.

Operations: Revenue is primarily generated from holding U3O8 for long-term capital appreciation, amounting to $735.02 million.

Yellow Cake, a UK-based uranium investment company, reported impressive earnings for the year ending March 31, 2024. Revenue surged to US$735.02 million from negative revenue of US$96.9 million the previous year. Net income also saw a remarkable turnaround at US$727.01 million compared to a net loss of US$102.94 million last year. The company's price-to-earnings ratio stands attractively low at 2.3x against the market's 17x average, highlighting potential value for investors despite forecasted earnings declines over the next three years.

AIM:YCA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Cairn Homes plc, with a market cap of £1.05 billion, is a holding company that operates as a home and community builder in Ireland.

Operations: With a revenue of €813.40 million from building and property development, Cairn Homes plc focuses on the home and community building sector in Ireland. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion.

Cairn Homes has demonstrated solid performance with a net debt to equity ratio of 20.7%, indicating satisfactory leverage. Their EBIT covers interest payments 9.5 times, showcasing robust financial health. Over the past year, earnings surged by 49.5%, outpacing the Consumer Durables industry which saw -14.6%. The company repurchased 56,545,318 shares for €70 million as part of their buyback program announced in March 2023 and reported H1 sales of €366 million compared to €220 million last year.

LSE:CRN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

