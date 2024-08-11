Three Undiscovered Gems in South Korea Backed By Strong Fundamentals

The South Korea stock market recently halted a two-day winning streak, shedding 11.68 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 2,556.73 on Thursday, as losses in chemical and tech stocks were partially offset by gains in the financial sector. Despite this dip, the broader market sentiment remains positive with expectations of a rebound driven by easing concerns over the U.S. economy. In this context, identifying stocks backed by strong fundamentals becomes crucial for investors looking to navigate these fluctuating conditions successfully. Here are three undiscovered gems in South Korea that stand out due to their robust financial health and growth potential.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 0.40% 27.17% ★★★★★★ Korea Ratings NA 1.74% 0.87% ★★★★★★ Samyang 47.03% 6.61% 22.07% ★★★★★★ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind NA 2.58% 14.14% ★★★★★★ Miwon Chemicals 0.16% 12.04% 14.03% ★★★★★★ Woori Technology Investment NA 22.60% -1.67% ★★★★★★ Kyungdong Invest 8.15% 3.08% 15.07% ★★★★★★ Daewon Cable 24.70% 8.50% 62.14% ★★★★★☆ Ubiquoss Holdings 2.69% 9.93% 14.22% ★★★★★☆ EASY BIOInc 188.46% 15.71% 55.75% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VT Co., Ltd. produces and exports laminating machines and films worldwide, with a market cap of ₩1.31 trillion.

Operations: VT Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Cosmetic segment (₩213.71 billion), followed by Entertainment (₩98.08 billion) and Laminating (₩33.15 billion).

VT has shown impressive earnings growth of 727.4% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Personal Products industry's 36.9%. The company has reduced its debt to equity ratio from 43.3% to 24.6% in five years, highlighting improved financial health. Despite a highly volatile share price recently, VT's interest payments are well covered by EBIT (318x). However, shareholders experienced dilution in the past year, which may concern some investors.

KOSDAQ:A018290 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cheryong Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells power electric equipment in South Korea with a market cap of ₩1.18 billion.

Operations: Cheryong Electric generates revenue primarily from the sale of power electric equipment. The company has a market cap of ₩1.18 billion and operates within South Korea.

Cheryong Electric Ltd., a small cap player in South Korea's electrical industry, has shown impressive growth with earnings surging by 244.4% over the past year, far outpacing the industry average of 16%. The company is debt-free, a significant improvement from five years ago when its debt to equity ratio was 2.8%. Despite recent volatility in its share price, Cheryong’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at an attractive 16.7x compared to the industry average of 22.4x.

KOSDAQ:A033100 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Iljin Electric Co., Ltd operates as a heavy electric machinery company in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.12 trillion.

Operations: Iljin Electric Co., Ltd generates revenue primarily from its Wire segment (₩1.03 billion) and Power System segment (₩321.97 million).

Iljin Electric Ltd, a relatively small player in South Korea's electrical industry, has shown impressive growth with earnings increasing by 50.8% over the past year, outpacing the industry's 16%. The company’s net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 17.6%, and its EBIT covers interest payments 6.3 times over. Despite recent volatility in share price, Iljin is forecasted to grow earnings by 37.12% annually, suggesting strong future potential for investors looking into emerging market opportunities.

KOSE:A103590 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Contemplating Other Strategies?

