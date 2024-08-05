Three Undiscovered Gems In South Korea With Promising Potential

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has dropped 2.1%, driven by a decline of 3.5% in one sector, while overall performance has been flat over the past year. Despite this, earnings are forecast to grow by 28% annually, making it an opportune time to explore stocks with promising potential that may be currently underappreciated.

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 17.16% 5.11% 6.31% ★★★★★★ Miwon Chemicals 0.16% 12.04% 14.03% ★★★★★★ Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 0.40% 27.17% ★★★★★★ ASIA Holdings 34.13% 8.28% 15.67% ★★★★★★ Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd 59.19% 3.54% 5.92% ★★★★★★ Kyung Dong Navien 26.97% 11.54% 19.49% ★★★★★★ Hansae Yes24 Holdings 97.82% 2.74% 18.89% ★★★★★☆ KG Chemical 43.62% 33.46% 8.39% ★★★★★☆ Daewon Cable 24.70% 8.50% 62.14% ★★★★★☆ Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical 40.57% 5.48% 4.75% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Overview: Korea Ratings Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, offers credit rating and business valuation services in South Korea and has a market cap of ₩370.70 billion.

Operations: Korea Ratings generates revenue primarily from its Korean Corporate Evaluation (₩56.21 billion) and Incredible segments (₩40.99 billion).

Korea Ratings, a small cap in the financial sector, has shown impressive performance with earnings growth of 25.1% over the past year, outpacing the Capital Markets industry’s 0.3%. The company is trading at 12.1% below its estimated fair value and boasts high-quality earnings with no debt for the past five years. Free cash flow remains positive, ensuring operational stability and potential for future growth as it prepares to report Q1 2024 results on May 24, 2024.

KOSDAQ:A034950 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Overview: HYUNDAI MOVEX Co., Ltd. operates in the information technology (IT) and logistics system businesses in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ₩340.17 billion.

Operations: HYUNDAI MOVEX generates revenue primarily from its IT and logistics system operations. The company's net profit margin has shown notable variability, reflecting fluctuations in operational efficiency and market conditions.

HYUNDAI MOVEX, a smaller player in the South Korean market, has shown impressive earnings growth of 53.9% over the past year, outpacing the Construction industry’s 5.9%. Despite a decline in earnings by 3% annually over five years, it trades at 78.4% below its estimated fair value. The company’s debt to equity ratio reduced significantly from 31.6% to 6.1%, and it remains profitable with high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow.

KOSDAQ:A319400 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Overview: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. operates as a marine shipping agency in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.

Operations: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through its marine shipping operations in Korea and internationally. The company's financial performance is reflected by a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.

Heung-A Shipping, a small cap in South Korea, has shown resilience with earnings growth of 5.9% over the past year, outpacing the shipping industry's -66%. The company's debt to equity ratio has impressively dropped from 325.3% to 6.7% in five years and it carries more cash than total debt. A notable ₩12.3B one-off gain impacted its recent financials, while Q1 sales reached ₩43.52B and net income stood at ₩4.43B compared to last year's ₩7.28B.

KOSE:A003280 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

