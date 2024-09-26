Three Undiscovered Gems in Hong Kong with Strong Potential

As global markets react to the recent Federal Reserve rate cut, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has seen a notable gain of 5.12%, suggesting renewed investor confidence despite broader economic concerns. In this environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on market opportunities. In this article, we will explore three undiscovered gems in Hong Kong that exhibit robust potential and could benefit from the current favorable market conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating C&D Property Management Group 1.32% 37.15% 41.55% ★★★★★★ Changjiu Holdings NA 11.84% 2.46% ★★★★★★ COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) NA -3.84% 16.33% ★★★★★★ Sundart Holdings 0.92% -2.32% -3.94% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Xin Point Holdings 1.77% 10.88% 22.83% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings 60.96% 4.62% 10.02% ★★★★★☆ Time Interconnect Technology 212.50% 27.21% 15.01% ★★★★☆☆ Chongqing Machinery & Electric 27.77% 8.82% 11.12% ★★★★☆☆ Pizu Group Holdings 48.34% -4.53% -19.78% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kinetic Development Group Limited (SEHK:1277) is an investment holding company focused on the extraction and sale of coal products in the People’s Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$12.05 billion.

Operations: Kinetic Development Group Limited generates revenue primarily from the extraction and sale of coal products in the People’s Republic of China. The company reported a market cap of HK$12.05 billion.

Kinetic Development Group, a notable player in Hong Kong's market, has shown impressive performance. The company reported earnings of CNY 1.10 billion for the first half of 2024, up from CNY 570 million last year. Its net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 4.7%, and interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 163x coverage. Additionally, Kinetic's earnings growth of 39% outpaced the Oil and Gas industry’s average growth rate of just under 5%.

SEHK:1277 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Time Interconnect Technology Limited is an investment holding company that manufactures and sells cable assembly and networking cable products across various international markets, with a market cap of HK$8.29 billion.

Operations: Time Interconnect Technology generates revenue primarily from its Server (HK$2.98 billion), Digital Cable (HK$1.18 billion), and Cable Assembly (HK$2.31 billion) segments, with minor eliminations (-HK$25.44 million). The company’s revenue streams are diversified across several international markets including the United States, China, and Hong Kong.

Time Interconnect Technology, a smaller player in the cable assembly sector, reported sales of HK$2.67 billion for the first half of 2024, up from HK$2.63 billion last year. Net income rose to HK$202.6 million compared to HK$151.11 million previously, with basic earnings per share increasing to HK$0.1041 from HK$0.0777 a year ago. The company announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.01 per share totaling HKD 19,470,000 payable on October 9th, reflecting its solid financial performance and shareholder returns.

SEHK:1729 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. operates as a home meal products company in China with a market cap of HK$7.78 billion.

Operations: Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from retail sales through grocery stores, amounting to CN¥5.99 billion. The company has a market cap of HK$7.78 billion.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) has demonstrated robust financial health, with free cash flow turning positive to CNY 543.34 million in 2023 from negative figures in previous years. Despite a net income drop to CNY 85.98 million for the first half of 2024, it remains profitable and covers its interest payments effectively. Trading at 63.5% below estimated fair value, Guoquan's volatile share price and recent board changes add complexity but also potential for future growth within the consumer retailing sector.

SEHK:2517 Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:1277 SEHK:1729 and SEHK:2517.

