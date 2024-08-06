Three Undiscovered Gems In Hong Kong To Enhance Your Portfolio

With global markets experiencing mixed performance and the Hang Seng Index recently declining by 0.45%, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities to diversify their portfolios with promising, yet under-the-radar stocks. In this context, identifying well-positioned small-cap companies in Hong Kong can offer unique growth potential and enhance portfolio resilience amidst broader market uncertainties. A good stock in today's market is characterized by strong fundamentals, a clear growth strategy, and the ability to navigate economic fluctuations effectively. This article will highlight three such undiscovered gems in Hong Kong that could provide valuable diversification benefits for your investment portfolio.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating S.A.S. Dragon Holdings 37.35% 4.13% 12.06% ★★★★★★ COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) NA -12.97% 12.59% ★★★★★★ PW Medtech Group NA 17.93% -2.70% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ JiaXing Gas Group 17.72% 26.04% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ Xin Point Holdings 2.03% 9.80% 15.04% ★★★★★☆ Hung Hing Printing Group 3.97% -2.51% 33.57% ★★★★★☆ Changjiu Holdings 14.09% 12.87% -4.74% ★★★★★☆ Time Interconnect Technology 212.50% 27.21% 15.01% ★★★★☆☆ Pizu Group Holdings 48.34% -4.53% -19.78% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 173 stocks from our SEHK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kinetic Development Group Limited is an investment holding company that focuses on the extraction and sale of coal products in the People’s Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$9.19 billion.

Operations: Kinetic Development Group generates revenue primarily from the extraction and sale of coal products. The company reported a gross profit margin of 25.67% for the latest period.

Kinetic Development Group, trading 28.5% below fair value, has a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 4.7%, which is well covered by EBIT at 55.7x interest payments. Despite high-quality earnings, the past year's negative earnings growth of -22% contrasts sharply with the industry average of -6.8%. Recent events include a final dividend declaration of HK$0.05 per share for FY2023 and amendments to company bylaws approved in May 2024.

Story continues

SEHK:1277 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Medlive Technology Co., Ltd. operates an online professional physician platform in Mainland China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$5.83 billion.

Operations: Medlive Technology generates revenue primarily from its healthcare software segment, which amounted to CN¥412 million.

Medlive Technology, a Hong Kong-based healthcare services provider, has shown notable performance with earnings growing 106.5% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of -3.7%. The company is debt-free and forecasts suggest revenue will grow 13.91% annually. Recent executive changes saw Ms. Yang Yanling appointed as sole company secretary effective July 2024, replacing Ms. Cheuk Ting who resigned without any disputes with the board or shareholders.

SEHK:2192 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. operates as a home meal products company in China with a market cap of HK$9.15 billion.

Operations: Guoquan Food (Shanghai) generates revenue primarily from retail sales through grocery stores, amounting to CN¥6.09 billion. The company's market cap is HK$9.15 billion.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) has shown promising performance, marked by a 4.2% earnings growth over the past year, surpassing the Consumer Retailing industry’s 1.6%. The company is profitable with a positive free cash flow of RMB 543.34 million as of December 2023 and holds more cash than its total debt, indicating financial stability. Recent changes include amendments to its Articles of Association and a final dividend approval of RMB 0.0521 per share for FY2023, reflecting shareholder confidence in its future prospects.

SEHK:2517 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Explore the 173 names from our SEHK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener here.

Are any of these part of your asset mix? Tap into the analytical power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to get a 360-degree view on how they're shaping up.

Maximize your investment potential with Simply Wall St, the comprehensive app that offers global market insights for free.

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:1277 SEHK:2192 and SEHK:2517.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com