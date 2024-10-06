Three Undiscovered Gems In Hong Kong With Promising Potential

As global tensions and economic uncertainties ripple through markets, the Hong Kong stock market has shown resilience with a notable surge in the Hang Seng Index, reflecting optimism from recent support measures by Beijing. In this dynamic environment, identifying promising small-cap stocks can offer unique opportunities for investors seeking growth potential amidst broader market fluctuations.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Lion Rock Group 16.91% 14.33% 10.15% ★★★★★★ Changjiu Holdings NA 11.84% 2.46% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings 60.96% 4.62% 10.02% ★★★★★☆ Lvji Technology Holdings 3.06% 4.56% -1.87% ★★★★★☆ Carote 2.36% 85.09% 92.12% ★★★★★☆ Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings 14.22% -1.39% -14.93% ★★★★★☆ Billion Industrial Holdings 3.63% 18.00% -11.38% ★★★★★☆ Time Interconnect Technology 151.14% 24.74% 19.78% ★★★★☆☆ Chongqing Machinery & Electric 27.77% 8.82% 11.12% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiary Pingliang Jingning Chengji Rural Bank Co., Ltd., offers a range of banking services in the People’s Republic of China and has a market capitalization of approximately HK$5.58 billion.

Operations: Bank of Gansu generates revenue primarily from retail banking (CN¥2.10 billion) and corporate banking (CN¥1.21 billion), while financial market operations contribute negatively to the total revenue by CN¥368.60 million.

Bank of Gansu, a smaller player in the industry, shows a mixed financial picture. With total assets of CN¥422.2 billion and equity at CN¥33.6 billion, it maintains stability through customer deposits making up 86% of liabilities, which is less risky than external borrowing. The bank's allowance for bad loans stands at 135%, covering its non-performing loans ratio of 1.9%. Despite these strengths, earnings have declined by 6% annually over the past five years.

SEHK:2139 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Carote Ltd is an investment holding company that offers a variety of kitchenware products to brand-owners and retailers under the CAROTE brand, with a market cap of HK$4.49 billion.

Operations: Carote Ltd generates revenue primarily from its Branded Business segment, which accounts for CN¥1.58 billion, and its ODM Business segment, contributing CN¥210.80 million. The company exhibits a notable gross profit margin trend in recent periods.

Carote, a promising player in Hong Kong's market, recently completed an IPO raising HKD 750.62 million. With earnings growth of 92% over the past year, it outpaced the Consumer Durables industry average of 20%. The company is trading at a significant discount, about 75% below its estimated fair value. Despite having more cash than total debt and high-quality earnings, shares remain highly illiquid. This financial backdrop presents both challenges and opportunities for investors eyeing potential growth.

SEHK:2549 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. offers a range of banking products and services mainly in China, with a market capitalization of HK$5.33 billion.

Operations: Harbin Bank generates revenue primarily through its Retail Financial Business segment, contributing CN¥2.99 billion, followed by the Corporate and Interbank Financial Business segments.

Harbin Bank, with total assets of CN¥882.8 billion, stands out for its robust financial health despite being a smaller player in the market. The bank's earnings surged by 202% last year, significantly outperforming the industry average of 3%. It boasts a sufficient allowance for bad loans at 2.7% of total loans and maintains low-risk funding with customer deposits making up 86% of liabilities. Recent executive changes could further bolster its strategic direction and governance.

SEHK:6138 Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

Key Takeaways

Contemplating Other Strategies?

