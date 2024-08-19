Three Undiscovered Gems In Hong Kong For Savvy Investors

As global markets continue to navigate a complex landscape, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience with the Hang Seng Index up 1.99% recently, reflecting cautious optimism among investors. Amid this backdrop, identifying promising stocks requires a keen eye for companies with robust fundamentals and growth potential. In this article, we explore three lesser-known stocks in Hong Kong that stand out due to their strong financial health and strategic positioning within their respective industries.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating E-Commodities Holdings 23.22% 6.87% 31.81% ★★★★★★ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings 37.35% 4.13% 12.06% ★★★★★★ COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) NA -12.97% 12.59% ★★★★★★ PW Medtech Group NA 17.93% -2.70% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ JiaXing Gas Group 17.72% 26.04% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ Xin Point Holdings 2.03% 9.80% 15.04% ★★★★★☆ Hung Hing Printing Group 3.97% -2.51% 33.57% ★★★★★☆ Changjiu Holdings 14.09% 12.87% -4.74% ★★★★★☆ Pizu Group Holdings 48.34% -4.53% -19.78% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Time Interconnect Technology Limited, an investment holding company with a market cap of HK$6.95 billion, manufactures and sells cable assembly and networking cable products in various international markets including China, the United States, and the Netherlands.

Operations: Time Interconnect Technology generates revenue primarily from its Server (HK$2.98 billion), Digital Cable (HK$1.18 billion), and Cable Assembly (HK$2.31 billion) segments, with some eliminations (-HK$25.44 million). The company operates across multiple international markets including China, the United States, and the Netherlands.

Time Interconnect Technology, a small cap in Hong Kong's electrical industry, has seen its earnings grow by 93.1% over the past year, outpacing the industry's 11%. Despite a high net debt to equity ratio of 184.9%, interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 9x coverage. The company recently announced an expected net profit increase of 30%-40% for H1 2024 due to higher revenue from medical equipment and data center cable assembly sectors, along with a final dividend of HK$0.007 per share for FY2023.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Scholar Education Group, an investment holding company with a market cap of HK$3.21 billion, provides K-12 after-school education services in the People’s Republic of China.

Operations: Scholar Education Group generates revenue primarily from K-12 after-school education services in the People’s Republic of China. The company has a market cap of HK$3.21 billion.

Scholar Education Group's recent earnings report for the half year ended June 30, 2024, revealed sales of CNY 399.11 million, up from CNY 251.32 million a year ago. Net income also improved to CNY 82.65 million compared to CNY 42.94 million previously. Basic earnings per share rose to CNY 0.1521 from last year's CNY 0.0773, while diluted earnings per share increased to CNY 0.1476 from CNY 0.0766 in the same period last year.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides crude oil jetty services and has a market cap of HK$11.39 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from crude oil jetty and storage services, amounting to HK$609.87 million. Net profit margin for the latest period is 18%.

Sinopec Kantons Holdings has seen earnings surge by 198.6% in the past year, far outpacing the Oil and Gas industry’s -6.8%. The company is debt-free, a significant improvement from its 31.4% debt-to-equity ratio five years ago. Currently trading at 77.2% below its estimated fair value, Sinopec Kantons offers strong potential for value investors. The recent appointment of Mr. Zhong Fuliang as Chairman suggests experienced leadership to navigate future growth prospects, with earnings forecasted to grow by 4% annually.

Key Takeaways

