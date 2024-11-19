Three Undiscovered Gems To Enhance Your Portfolio

In the current global market landscape, uncertainty surrounding policy changes and economic indicators has led to fluctuations in key indices, such as the S&P 600 for small-cap stocks. Amidst these dynamics, investors are increasingly looking for opportunities that can offer potential growth despite broader market sentiment. Identifying a good stock often involves assessing its ability to navigate these challenges while capitalizing on unique strengths or emerging trends.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals
|
Name
|
Debt To Equity
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Health Rating
|
Sugar Terminals
|
NA
|
3.14%
|
3.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
Impellam Group
|
31.12%
|
-5.43%
|
-6.86%
|
★★★★★★
|
Ovostar Union
|
0.01%
|
10.19%
|
49.85%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citra Tubindo
|
NA
|
9.17%
|
14.32%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tianyun International Holdings
|
10.09%
|
-5.59%
|
-9.92%
|
★★★★★★
|
MAPFRE Middlesea
|
NA
|
14.56%
|
1.77%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Can-One Berhad
|
88.80%
|
9.35%
|
23.83%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Wilson
|
64.79%
|
30.09%
|
68.29%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
A2B Australia
|
15.83%
|
-7.78%
|
25.44%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Invest Bank
|
135.69%
|
11.07%
|
18.67%
|
★★★★☆☆
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Sanyo Trading
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Sanyo Trading Co., Ltd. operates in the rubber, chemical, green technology, industrial products, and life science sectors both in Japan and internationally through its subsidiaries, with a market capitalization of ¥43.94 billion.
Operations: Sanyo Trading generates revenue primarily from its Mechanical Materials and Chemical Products segments, contributing ¥54.19 billion and ¥46.67 billion respectively. The Overseas Subsidiary segment also plays a significant role with revenues of ¥37.30 billion.
Sanyo Trading, a nimble player in the market, showcases high-quality earnings and remains profitable with no cash runway concerns. The firm has more cash than its total debt, although its debt-to-equity ratio rose from 4.5 to 9.4 over five years. Earnings surged by 7.8% last year, outpacing the Trade Distributors industry at 1.8%, and are expected to grow 7.51% annually moving forward. Currently trading at a significant discount of 72% below estimated fair value, Sanyo Trading seems well-positioned among peers while maintaining positive free cash flow dynamics in its operations.
-
Delve into the full analysis health report here for a deeper understanding of Sanyo Trading.
-
Evaluate Sanyo Trading's historical performance by accessing our past performance report.
TOMONY Holdings
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: TOMONY Holdings, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries to offer a range of banking and financial products and services, with a market capitalization of ¥83.97 billion.
Operations: TOMONY Holdings generates revenue primarily from its banking and financial services. The company's net profit margin shows a notable trend at 7.5%, indicating efficiency in converting revenue into actual profit.
With total assets of ¥4,967.5 billion and equity at ¥285.0 billion, TOMONY Holdings paints a picture of stability in the banking sector. Despite trading at 69.9% below its estimated fair value, this financial entity grapples with a low allowance for bad loans set at 33%, against an appropriate level of non-performing loans (1.9%). Its earnings have grown by 13.8% annually over five years, yet recent growth lagged behind the industry average with only a 9.4% uptick last year compared to the sector's robust performance at 22%.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on TOMONY Holdings' performance by reading our health report here.
-
Explore historical data to track TOMONY Holdings' performance over time in our Past section.
Japan Transcity
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Japan Transcity Corporation operates in the logistics sector both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of ¥62.57 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its logistics operations both in Japan and internationally. The market capitalization stands at ¥62.57 billion, reflecting its position in the sector.
With a focus on the logistics sector, Japan Transcity stands out with its robust financial performance. The company has seen earnings grow by 3.3% over the past year, surpassing industry growth of 1%. Its net debt to equity ratio is at a satisfactory 13.5%, reflecting prudent financial management as it reduced from 55.6% to 43.9% in five years. Recent strategic moves include repurchasing shares worth ¥314.77 million and announcing a significant dividend increase for fiscal year ending March 2025, signaling confidence in cash flow stability and future profitability prospects in the competitive shipping industry landscape.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Japan Transcity stock in this health report.
-
Gain insights into Japan Transcity's historical performance by reviewing our past performance report.
Key Takeaways
-
-
-
-
-
-
