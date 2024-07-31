Three Undiscovered Gems In Canada With Strong Potential

In the last week, the Canadian market has been flat, but over the past 12 months, it has risen by 11%, with earnings forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this promising environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Canada

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating TWC Enterprises 7.71% 8.87% 30.01% ★★★★★★ Taiga Building Products NA 7.62% 15.46% ★★★★★★ Frontera Energy 28.78% -0.59% 34.36% ★★★★★☆ Reconnaissance Energy Africa NA 34.75% -7.79% ★★★★★☆ Firan Technology Group 17.91% 3.75% 23.32% ★★★★★☆ Mako Mining 28.08% 39.01% 48.79% ★★★★★☆ Queen's Road Capital Investment 7.20% 22.14% 22.20% ★★★★☆☆ Genesis Land Development 39.50% 22.73% 41.36% ★★★★☆☆ Senvest Capital 54.38% 2.12% -0.88% ★★★★☆☆ Fairfax India Holdings 17.90% 2.65% 1.15% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 48 stocks from our TSX Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Lassonde Industries Inc., with a market cap of CA$1.09 billion, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Operations: Lassonde Industries generates CA$2.34 billion in revenue from its non-alcoholic beverages segment. The company's net profit margin is 4.5%.

Lassonde Industries, a Canadian food and beverage company, has shown impressive financial resilience. Over the past year, earnings surged by 67.7%, significantly outpacing the industry average of 16.7%. The company's debt to equity ratio has improved from 48.3% to 16.9% over five years, indicating better financial health. Recent acquisitions like Summer Garden Food Manufacturing could bolster future growth prospects while trading at 73% below estimated fair value suggests potential upside for investors.

Story continues

TSX:LAS.A Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Secure Energy Services Inc. operates in the waste management and energy infrastructure sectors primarily in Canada and the United States, with a market cap of CA$2.76 billion.

Operations: Secure Energy Services Inc. generates revenue primarily from its Energy Infrastructure segment (CA$7.81 billion) and Environmental Waste Management (EWM) segment (CA$1.09 billion).

Secure Energy Services has demonstrated impressive growth, with earnings skyrocketing by 179.6% over the past year, significantly outpacing the industry average of 26.7%. The company’s net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 2%, down from 48.4% five years ago, indicating prudent financial management. Recent share repurchases amounted to CAD 250 million for nearly 21.93 million shares, reflecting confidence in its valuation and future prospects. Net income for Q2 was CAD 32 million on sales of CAD 2.55 billion, showing solid performance despite a slight dip from last year's net income of CAD 34 million.

TSX:SES Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TerraVest Industries Inc. manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States with a market cap of CA$1.62 billion.

Operations: TerraVest generates revenue primarily from its HVAC and Containment Equipment segment (CA$244.50 million), followed by Compressed Gas Equipment (CA$216.10 million), Service (CA$184.52 million), and Processing Equipment (CA$123.25 million). The Corporate segment shows a negative contribution of CA$-1.05 million.

TerraVest Industries, a small Canadian company, has shown impressive growth with earnings increasing by 30% over the past year, outpacing the Energy Services industry. Trading at 39.9% below its estimated fair value, it appears undervalued. The company's debt to equity ratio has improved from 128% to 98.8% in five years, although it remains high at 92.4%. Recent financials reveal net income of CAD 22 million for Q2-2024 compared to CAD 9 million last year and a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.15 per share is set for July payout.

TSX:TVK Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

Investigate our full lineup of 48 TSX Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals right here.

Invested in any of these stocks? Simplify your portfolio management with Simply Wall St and stay ahead with our alerts for any critical updates on your stocks.

Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.

Interested In Other Possibilities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include TSX:LAS.A TSX:SES and TSX:TVK.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com