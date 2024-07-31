Three Undiscovered Gems In Canada With Strong Potential
In the last week, the Canadian market has been flat, but over the past 12 months, it has risen by 11%, with earnings forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this promising environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Canada
Name
Debt To Equity
Revenue Growth
Earnings Growth
Health Rating
TWC Enterprises
7.71%
8.87%
30.01%
★★★★★★
Taiga Building Products
NA
7.62%
15.46%
★★★★★★
Frontera Energy
28.78%
-0.59%
34.36%
★★★★★☆
Reconnaissance Energy Africa
NA
34.75%
-7.79%
★★★★★☆
Firan Technology Group
17.91%
3.75%
23.32%
★★★★★☆
Mako Mining
28.08%
39.01%
48.79%
★★★★★☆
Queen's Road Capital Investment
7.20%
22.14%
22.20%
★★★★☆☆
Genesis Land Development
39.50%
22.73%
41.36%
★★★★☆☆
Senvest Capital
54.38%
2.12%
-0.88%
★★★★☆☆
Fairfax India Holdings
17.90%
2.65%
1.15%
★★★★☆☆
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
Lassonde Industries
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Lassonde Industries Inc., with a market cap of CA$1.09 billion, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally.
Operations: Lassonde Industries generates CA$2.34 billion in revenue from its non-alcoholic beverages segment. The company's net profit margin is 4.5%.
Lassonde Industries, a Canadian food and beverage company, has shown impressive financial resilience. Over the past year, earnings surged by 67.7%, significantly outpacing the industry average of 16.7%. The company's debt to equity ratio has improved from 48.3% to 16.9% over five years, indicating better financial health. Recent acquisitions like Summer Garden Food Manufacturing could bolster future growth prospects while trading at 73% below estimated fair value suggests potential upside for investors.
Secure Energy Services
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Secure Energy Services Inc. operates in the waste management and energy infrastructure sectors primarily in Canada and the United States, with a market cap of CA$2.76 billion.
Operations: Secure Energy Services Inc. generates revenue primarily from its Energy Infrastructure segment (CA$7.81 billion) and Environmental Waste Management (EWM) segment (CA$1.09 billion).
Secure Energy Services has demonstrated impressive growth, with earnings skyrocketing by 179.6% over the past year, significantly outpacing the industry average of 26.7%. The company’s net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 2%, down from 48.4% five years ago, indicating prudent financial management. Recent share repurchases amounted to CAD 250 million for nearly 21.93 million shares, reflecting confidence in its valuation and future prospects. Net income for Q2 was CAD 32 million on sales of CAD 2.55 billion, showing solid performance despite a slight dip from last year's net income of CAD 34 million.
TerraVest Industries
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: TerraVest Industries Inc. manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States with a market cap of CA$1.62 billion.
Operations: TerraVest generates revenue primarily from its HVAC and Containment Equipment segment (CA$244.50 million), followed by Compressed Gas Equipment (CA$216.10 million), Service (CA$184.52 million), and Processing Equipment (CA$123.25 million). The Corporate segment shows a negative contribution of CA$-1.05 million.
TerraVest Industries, a small Canadian company, has shown impressive growth with earnings increasing by 30% over the past year, outpacing the Energy Services industry. Trading at 39.9% below its estimated fair value, it appears undervalued. The company's debt to equity ratio has improved from 128% to 98.8% in five years, although it remains high at 92.4%. Recent financials reveal net income of CAD 22 million for Q2-2024 compared to CAD 9 million last year and a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.15 per share is set for July payout.
Taking Advantage
Companies discussed in this article include TSX:LAS.A TSX:SES and TSX:TVK.
