Three Undervalued Small Caps In United States With Insider Buying

The market has been flat over the last week but is up 25% over the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this environment, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with insider buying can present unique opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United States

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Columbus McKinnon 20.5x 0.9x 43.68% ★★★★★★ PCB Bancorp 11.2x 2.8x 41.84% ★★★★★☆ Thryv Holdings NA 0.7x 24.59% ★★★★★☆ Chatham Lodging Trust NA 1.3x 30.71% ★★★★★☆ Citizens & Northern 12.7x 2.8x 44.43% ★★★★☆☆ Lindblad Expeditions Holdings NA 0.8x 39.74% ★★★★☆☆ Franklin Financial Services 9.6x 1.9x 39.38% ★★★☆☆☆ Community West Bancshares 18.7x 2.9x 42.25% ★★★☆☆☆ Alta Equipment Group NA 0.1x -67.21% ★★★☆☆☆ Titan Machinery 3.3x 0.1x -23.29% ★★★☆☆☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings operates expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, with a market cap of approximately $0.69 billion.

Operations: Lindblad generates revenue primarily from its Lindblad and Land Experiences segments, with recent total revenues reaching $569.54 million. The company has experienced fluctuations in its net income margin, most recently recording -9.28%, while gross profit margin has shown an upward trend, currently at 44.10%.

PE: -8.6x

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, a small-cap stock in the U.S., recently reported Q2 2024 sales of US$136.5 million, up from US$124.8 million last year, despite a net loss of US$24.67 million. Insider confidence is evident with Alexander Schultz purchasing 39,293 shares valued at approximately US$342K, marking a 72% increase in their holdings. The company also closed a shelf registration worth nearly US$6 million on August 1, 2024.

NasdaqCM:LIND Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: First Busey is a financial holding company that operates through segments including banking, wealth management, and technology services, with a market cap of approximately $1.45 billion.

Operations: First Busey generates revenue primarily from its Banking segment ($378.39 million), followed by Wealth Management ($60 million) and Firs Tech ($23.66 million). The company has seen fluctuations in net income margin, reaching a high of 31.78% in Q1 2021 and a low of 14.72% in Q3 2013, with recent figures around the mid-20% range. Operating expenses have varied but generally increased over time, impacting overall profitability.

PE: 13.4x

First Busey, a small-cap financial institution, has shown insider confidence with recent share purchases. Despite net charge-offs rising to US$9.9 million in Q2 2024 from US$5.2 million in Q1, the company reported a slight increase in net interest income to US$82.43 million compared to last year’s US$78.67 million for the same period. Earnings per share dipped slightly but remained strong at $0.47 diluted from continuing operations versus $0.52 last year, reflecting solid operational performance amidst challenges.

NasdaqGS:BUSE Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Distribution Solutions Group is a company that provides industrial distribution and supply chain solutions, with a market cap of approximately $1.03 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from Lawson ($463.59M), Testequity ($782.97M), and Gexpro Services ($402.23M). The gross profit margin has varied between 25.08% and 36.03% over recent periods, reflecting changes in cost of goods sold (COGS) relative to revenue growth. Operating expenses have consistently increased, impacting net income margins, which have ranged from -1.25% to 1.68%.

PE: -79.8x

Distribution Solutions Group (DSG) has been actively pursuing growth through acquisitions, with a strategic M&A pipeline guided by clear objectives. Recently, they increased their borrowing capacity to US$1.06 billion, enhancing financial flexibility. For Q2 2024, DSG reported sales of US$439.54 million but saw net income drop to US$1.9 million from US$3.02 million a year ago. Insider confidence is evident with share repurchases totaling 55,844 shares for US$1.68 million between April and June 2024, reflecting management's belief in the company's potential despite recent index drops and mixed earnings results.

NasdaqGS:DSGR Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

