Three Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Action To Consider

As global markets react to China's robust stimulus measures and the U.S. stock indices reach record highs, small-cap stocks have shown mixed performance with the Russell 2000 index slightly down for the year. In this dynamic environment, identifying promising small-cap stocks involves looking at companies with strong fundamentals and insider activity, which can indicate confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Nexus Industrial REIT 3.7x 3.7x 22.06% ★★★★★☆ Bytes Technology Group 26.4x 6.0x 5.58% ★★★★☆☆ Rogers Sugar 15.4x 0.6x 48.09% ★★★★☆☆ MYR Group 34.5x 0.5x 41.84% ★★★★☆☆ Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 12.2x 3.3x 49.06% ★★★★☆☆ Franklin Financial Services 9.7x 1.9x 39.65% ★★★★☆☆ Trican Well Service 8.1x 1.0x 8.47% ★★★☆☆☆ Community West Bancshares 18.7x 2.9x 42.25% ★★★☆☆☆ Orion Group Holdings NA 0.3x -108.71% ★★★☆☆☆ Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NA 0.7x -231.02% ★★★☆☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 177 stocks from our Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: China Lesso Group Holdings is a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials and interior decoration products, with a focus on plastics and rubber, operating primarily in China.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Plastics & Rubber segment, with a recent revenue of CN¥29.13 billion. Its cost structure is heavily influenced by the cost of goods sold (COGS), which recently amounted to CN¥21.55 billion, impacting its gross profit margin at 26.04%. Operating expenses include significant allocations for sales and marketing as well as general and administrative activities, contributing to a net income margin of 6.58%.

PE: 6.4x

China Lesso Group Holdings, a player in the industrial sector, exhibits insider confidence with Luen Hei Wong purchasing 4 million shares for CNY 10.05 million between January and August 2024. Despite facing a challenging first half of 2024 with sales dropping to CNY 13.56 billion from CNY 15.30 billion and net income declining to CNY 1.04 billion, the company is forecasted to grow earnings by over 10% annually. However, its reliance on external borrowing poses higher financial risks due to lack of customer deposits as funding sources.

Story continues

SEHK:2128 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing is a company involved in the production of pulp, tissue paper, and packaging paper with a market capitalization of HK$12.34 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from packaging paper and tissue paper, with significant contributions from pulp. Over recent periods, the gross profit margin has shown a declining trend, reaching 10.03% as of December 2023. Operating expenses include general and administrative costs along with sales and marketing expenses, impacting overall profitability.

PE: 8.1x

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing shows potential in the undervalued small cap segment, with insider confidence reflected by Ho Chung Lee's purchase of 483,000 shares for HK$1.10 million between July and August 2024. The company reported a significant rise in net income to HK$805.69 million for the first half of 2024, up from HK$359.9 million a year earlier, despite relying on higher-risk external borrowing for funding. Earnings are projected to grow by 6.11% annually, suggesting possible future growth opportunities amidst financial challenges like debt coverage issues by operating cash flow.

SEHK:2314 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Vermilion Energy is a company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, with operations generating CA$1.81 billion in revenue from this sector.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its oil and gas exploration and production activities, with a recent gross profit margin of 65.72%. Operating expenses have shown significant fluctuations, impacting net income margins, which recently stood at -45.56%.

PE: -2.7x

Vermilion Energy, a smaller player in the energy sector, has shown potential through recent operational updates and strategic moves. They completed testing on a deep gas well in Germany with promising results and are advancing further exploration efforts. In Croatia, production increased significantly after commissioning a new gas plant. Despite reporting losses for the second quarter of 2024, Vermilion maintains shareholder value with dividends and share repurchases totaling CAD 112 million since July 2023. Their focus on optimizing operations across regions suggests potential for future growth as they navigate market conditions and enhance project returns through strategic partnerships.

TSX:VET Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Make It Happen

Reveal the 177 hidden gems among our Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying screener with a single click here.

Are these companies part of your investment strategy? Use Simply Wall St to consolidate your holdings into a portfolio and gain insights with our comprehensive analysis tools.

Elevate your portfolio with Simply Wall St, the ultimate app for investors seeking global market coverage.

Curious About Other Options?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:2128 SEHK:2314 and TSX:VET.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com