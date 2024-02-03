The three-year underlying earnings growth at Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 45% in three years, versus a market return of about 17%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

After losing 6.1% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Haemonetics actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 6.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

Revenue is actually up 13% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Haemonetics further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Haemonetics has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Haemonetics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Haemonetics shareholders are down 12% for the year, but the market itself is up 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Haemonetics is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

