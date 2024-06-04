Three UK Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 38%

Amidst a backdrop of mixed global market signals and cautious optimism in European indices, the United Kingdom’s financial landscape presents a complex yet intriguing scenario for investors. High insider ownership in growth companies often indicates confidence from those who know the business best, making such stocks potentially appealing during uncertain economic times.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Getech Group (AIM:GTC) 17.2% 86.1% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 10.7% 47.6% Petrofac (LSE:PFC) 16.6% 102.2% Spectra Systems (AIM:SPSY) 23.1% 26.3% Foresight Group Holdings (LSE:FSG) 31.7% 30.9% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 26.7% 27.9% Plant Health Care (AIM:PHC) 26.4% 94.4% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 28.5% 140.5% TEAM (AIM:TEAM) 25.8% 58.6% Afentra (AIM:AET) 38.3% 99.2%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Craneware plc, a company specializing in the development, licensing, and support of computer software for the healthcare industry primarily in the United States, has a market capitalization of approximately £863.35 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the healthcare software segment, totaling $180.56 million.

Insider Ownership: 17%

Craneware, a UK-based firm, exhibits moderate revenue growth at 7.3% annually, outpacing the UK market's 3.7%. However, its Return on Equity is expected to remain low at 11.2% in three years. On a positive note, earnings are projected to increase significantly by 28.52% per year over the same period, surpassing the UK market average of 13.2%. Recent activities include extending a buyback plan and presenting at various conferences, indicating active engagement and strategic initiatives to bolster market presence.

AIM:CRW Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Foresight Group Holdings Limited is an infrastructure and private equity manager operating in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia with a market capitalization of approximately £556.15 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments, with earnings of £85.68 million, £39.28 million, and £11.33 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 31.7%

Foresight Group Holdings is poised for substantial growth with earnings expected to increase by 30.9% annually, significantly outstripping the UK market's average of 13.2%. Despite slower revenue growth at 10% per year compared to the industry benchmark of 20%, it still exceeds the UK market's average of 3.7%. However, its profit margins have declined from last year's 25.5% to 15.4%. Analysts predict a potential stock price rise of 23.9%, and it trades at a considerable discount, valued at 35.6% below its estimated fair value.

LSE:FSG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hochschild Mining plc is a precious metals company involved in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits across Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile with a market capitalization of approximately £0.97 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from three segments: San Jose at $242.46 million, Inmaculada at $396.64 million, and Pallancata at $54.05 million.

Insider Ownership: 38.4%

Hochschild Mining is expected to see a notable uptick in profitability over the next three years, with earnings forecasted to grow significantly. Insider activity has been predominantly bullish, with more shares bought than sold recently, indicating confidence from within. However, its return on equity is projected to remain modest at 14.2%. Recent operational results show a slight dip in silver production but an increase in gold output, supporting a positive outlook for 2024 production targets amidst active pursuit of value-accretive mergers and acquisitions.

LSE:HOC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

